Exercice et BPCO :

Aidez les patients à rompre un cycle d’inactivité

Q : Pourquoi l’exercice est-il une composante importante de tout traitement de la BPCO ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : De manière générale, l’exercice est un élément important de la rééducation pulmonaire. L’augmentation de la durée ou de l’intensité de l’exercice peut influer positivement sur les bienfaits d’un programme de rééducation et améliorer la qualité de vie des patients atteints de BPCO. Il a été démontré que l’activité physique sur le long terme réduit la fréquence des hospitalisations1 et des exacerbations2. Les symptômes de la BPCO, tels que l’essoufflement et l’intolérance à l’exercice, rendent difficiles les activités quotidiennes pour les patients, telles que le fait de monter un escalier ou même de prendre une douche. Ces symptômes s’accentuent au fur et à mesure que la maladie progresse, ce qui entraîne une inactivité et un déconditionnement musculaire. Cela peut enclencher un cycle qui aggrave l’inactivité, l’isolement social et la peur d’entreprendre des activités qui pourraient entraîner une dyspnée3. Un lien a été établi entre l’amélioration de la tolérance à l’exercice et des changements physiologiques tels que l’amélioration de la fonction musculaire, une altération de la dynamique ventilatoire (volume courant plus élevé) et une baisse de la fréquence respiratoire, ce qui réduit le rapport espace mort/volume courant et donc les besoins en ventilation en cas d’exercice4, 5. Avec une tolérance accrue à l’exercice, les patients ont de meilleures chances de réaliser les activités quotidiennes et d’y prendre plaisir.
"Chez Philips, nous sommes conscients qu’encourager des habitudes saines est aussi important que de traiter les troubles qui mettent en danger la santé. Encourager les patients atteints de BPCO à rester actifs et en bonne forme physique améliore non seulement leur santé globale, mais leur permet également de vivre leur vie au maximum. Nous savons combien il est important d’améliorer l’autonomie et l’autogestion en matière de santé grâce à des innovations scientifiques. Nous nous engageons à créer des technologies et des services efficaces."

-Dr Teofilo Lee-Chiong, pneumologue et médecin-chef consultant pour Philips

Q : Comment les patients atteints de BPCO peuvent-ils améliorer leur tolérance à l’exercice ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : L’entraînement physique aide les patients atteints de BPCO à acquérir la masse et la force musculaires dont ils ont besoin pour améliorer la fonction musculaire périphérique et il est considéré comme essentiel pour que les patients obtiennent un effet d’entraînement physiologique.4, 5

Q : Quel est le principal défi auquel les patients font face concernant le respect de leurs programmes d’entraînement physique ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : Pour que les patients n’abandonnent pas leurs programmes d’entraînement physique et les renforcent, ils doivent ressentir un soulagement de leur dyspnée. La dyspnée d’effort est l’essoufflement ou la respiration laborieuse provoqué(e) par l’exercice. Il s’agit à la fois d’un symptôme commun de la BPCO et d’un obstacle majeur pour renforcer la tolérance à l’exercice chez les patients atteints de BPCO.6

Q : Qu’est-ce qui contribue à la dyspnée d’effort ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : Il existe une variété de facteurs physiopathologiques connus qui contribuent à la dyspnée d’effort chez les patients atteints de BPCO : la faiblesse musculaire inspiratoire, l’augmentation de la demande ventilatoire par rapport à la capacité et la compression dynamique des voies aériennes, pour n’en citer que quelques-uns. En plus de la fonction pulmonaire, la force musculaire périphérique est un facteur déterminant de la capacité à l’exercice.7, 8

Q : Comment les patients peuvent-ils réduire la dyspnée ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : Les interventions telles que la respiration lèvres pincées9,10, l’utilisation d’anti-inflammatoires11, les mélanges hélium-oxygène12, 13 et les interventions chirurgicales (réduction du volume pulmonaire14, 15 ou mise en place de valves endobronchiques16, 17) peuvent réduire l’obstruction du flux d’air ou l’hyperinflation dynamique et, ainsi, soulager la dyspnée. Pour les patients atteints de BPCO stables qui présentent un effort musculaire respiratoire accru associé à une demande ventilatoire élevée par rapport à la capacité musculaire respiratoire qui contribue à la dyspnée, la PPC ou l’AI à l’aide de dispositifs VNI peut atténuer les symptômes et améliorer la tolérance à l’exercice.18

Q : Quels sont les avantages et les inconvénients de l’utilisation de la VNI pour traiter la dyspnée ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : Des études ont montré que l’administration de VNI pendant l’entraînement physique peut réduire la dyspnée d’effort et améliorer la performance et l’endurance pendant l’exercice.19, 20, 21 Cependant, lors des études, la VNI était généralement administrée à l’aide d’un masque facial et exigeait une alimentation électrique, deux éléments qui peuvent limiter la portabilité et, éventuellement, l’observance.20

Q : Quels sont les nouveaux domaines explorés dans l’utilisation de la VNI pour améliorer la tolérance à l’exercice chez les patients atteints de BPCO ?

 

Dr Lee-Chiong : Chez Philips, nous sommes ravis de pouvoir rendre l’administration de la VNI plus simple et plus pratique pour les patients, car nous connaissons le rôle que la VNI peut jouer dans l’amélioration de leur qualité de vie. Nous avons récemment réalisé une étude pilote dans le but d’examiner la relation entre l’utilisation de la ventilation non invasive en pression positive (VNIPP) pendant l’exercice et le temps nécessaire aux patients pour se remettre d’une dyspnée afin d’évaluer l’impact de la VNIPP sur la capacité à l’exercice. Les résultats ont été extrêmement prometteurs, ce qui était formidable pour nous, mais le fait de les réaliser à l’aide d’un dispositif portatif à pression positive était encore plus réjouissant. L’utilisation d’un outil non pharmacologique fonctionnant sur batterie pour cette application peut avoir un impact réel sur la vie des patients atteints de BPCO, ce qui est extrêmement motivant pour nous en tant qu’entreprise.
Dr Teofilo Lee-Chiong
Pour les patients atteints de BPCO, il est important de rester actifs et d’améliorer la tolérance à l’exercice afin de réduire les symptômes et les risques tels que la progression de la maladie et les événements d’exacerbation.

 

Or, les symptômes de la BPCO, comme la dyspnée, rendent souvent difficile l’exercice.

 

Le Dr Teofilo Lee-Chiong, pneumologue et médecin-chef consultant pour Philips, explique comment aider vos patients à lutter contre la dyspnée et à rester actifs.
