Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
SHP2500/10
Home TV-muziek
Langdurig draagcomfort
Volumeregeling in het snoer
3.3
van 5
41
Reviews & awards
ToyCollector
16/07/2025
United Kingdom
Very Great
I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 TV headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 TV headphones
500K Rider
30/04/2023
United Kingdom
Light and comfortable
I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).
Voordelen
Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord
Nadelen
lower volume than anticipated
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Daniel S D S
28/10/2020
United Kingdom
Awesome
I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Voor optimale geluidskwaliteit bij hogere volumes. Het is raadzaam om de hoofdtelefoon op een aansluiting aan de voorkant van de computer aan te sluiten.