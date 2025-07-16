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TV-hoofdtelefoon met snoer voor binnen

SHP2500/10

3.3
| (41) Reviews & awards
Fantastisch TV-geluid
Deze hoofdtelefoon van normale grootte voor HiFi- en TV-entertainment is voorzien van een akoestische reflector voor betere basprestaties.
Bekijk alle voordelen

Fantastisch TV-geluid

  • Home TV-muziek

  • Langdurig draagcomfort

  • Volumeregeling in het snoer

Volledig aanpasbare hoofdband en oorschelpen voor een bijzonder goede pasvorm

Volledig over de oren passende oorschelpen voor optimale geluidsisolatie

Met het extra lange snoer van 6 m kunt u nog verder van uw TV gaan zitten.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

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3.3

van 5

41

Reviews & awards

16/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Great

I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 TV headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 TV headphones

30/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and comfortable

I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).

Voordelen

Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord

Nadelen

lower volume than anticipated

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

28/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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Voorwaarden

  1. Voor optimale geluidskwaliteit bij hogere volumes. Het is raadzaam om de hoofdtelefoon op een aansluiting aan de voorkant van de computer aan te sluiten.