Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SHC8800/12
Home cinema-geluid met hoge resolutie
Met de Philips SHC8800 draadloze koptelefoon kunt u helemaal opgaan in bioscoopgeluid, met volledige vrijheid. Dankzij het bereik van 100 meter en het comfortabele over-ear design geniet u van de ultieme persoonlijke home entertainment-ervaring.
40 mm drivers/open achterkant
Voor over het oor
Zachte oorkussens
De zelfinstellende lichte hoofdband geeft u de beste pasvorm voor uw hoofd en optimaal draagcomfort.
De audio met hoge resolutie biedt het beste op het gebied van geluidsprestaties en reproduceert de kwaliteit van originele studio-opnamen meer getrouw dan 16-bits/44,1 kHz CD-formaten. Met de meegeleverde audiokabel ondersteunt de Philips SHC8800 draadloze hoofdtelefoon audio met hoge resolutie, wat zorgt voor een compromisloze audiokwaliteit van uw favoriete apparaten, zodat u meer uit uw home entertainment haalt.
Plaats de hoofdtelefoon in het oplaadstation voor eenvoudig opladen.
3.6
van 5
11
Reviews & awards
DGH1
04/12/2017
United Kingdom
Good sound quality
Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones
chaussure99
05/06/2017
België
Très bon casque !!
Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur
chemadriz
21/12/2017
España
casi perfectos
Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV