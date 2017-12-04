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Draadloze TV-hoofdtelefoon

SHC8800/12

3.6

| (11) Reviews & awards

Home cinema-geluid met hoge resolutie

Met de Philips SHC8800 draadloze koptelefoon kunt u helemaal opgaan in bioscoopgeluid, met volledige vrijheid. Dankzij het bereik van 100 meter en het comfortabele over-ear design geniet u van de ultieme persoonlijke home entertainment-ervaring.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Superieur bioscoopgeluid voor thuis

Home cinema-geluid met hoge resolutie

  • 40 mm drivers/open achterkant

  • Voor over het oor

  • Zachte oorkussens

De hoofdband past zich automatisch aan voor optimaal draagcomfort

De hoofdband past zich automatisch aan voor optimaal draagcomfort

De zelfinstellende lichte hoofdband geeft u de beste pasvorm voor uw hoofd en optimaal draagcomfort.

Audio met hoge resolutie via vaste verbinding

Audio met hoge resolutie via vaste verbinding

De audio met hoge resolutie biedt het beste op het gebied van geluidsprestaties en reproduceert de kwaliteit van originele studio-opnamen meer getrouw dan 16-bits/44,1 kHz CD-formaten. Met de meegeleverde audiokabel ondersteunt de Philips SHC8800 draadloze hoofdtelefoon audio met hoge resolutie, wat zorgt voor een compromisloze audiokwaliteit van uw favoriete apparaten, zodat u meer uit uw home entertainment haalt.

Eenvoudig te gebruiken oplaadstation

Eenvoudig te gebruiken oplaadstation

Plaats de hoofdtelefoon in het oplaadstation voor eenvoudig opladen.

Technische specificaties

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De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

3.6

van 5

11

Reviews & awards

1

04/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound quality

Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones

05/06/2017

België

België

Très bon casque !!

Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

21/12/2017

España

España

casi perfectos

Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV

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