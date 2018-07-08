Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SHB4405WT/00
32 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant
Voor op het oor
Zachte oorkussens
Opvouwbaar
Krachtige 32 mm schuine drivers geven kristalhelder geluid en diepe, volle bastonen.
Met de gebruiksvriendelijke afstandsbediening kunt u nummers afspelen/pauzeren en oproepen beantwoorden met een eenvoudige druk op de knop.
Zachte oorkussens en schuine drivers zijn ideaal voor langdurig draagcomfort.
3.4
van 5
21
Reviews & awards
Peppa2106
08/07/2018
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Great headphones
I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
CazzaBow
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Fab wireless headphones
Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Eckie1953
22/12/2017
United Kingdom
Light and easy to use
These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
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