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  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken
  • Gemakkelijk drinken

Philips AventBeker met drinktuit

SCF551/05

4.2
| (109) Reviews & awards | 88% beveelt dit product aan
Gemakkelijk drinken
Deze tuitbeker van Philips Avent is een geweldige keuze voor peuters én ouders. De zachte siliconen tuit maakt drinken gemakkelijk en het kleinere aantal onderdelen zorgt voor eenvoudige reiniging.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders wereldwijd1

Drinkbeker met zachte tuit voor gemakkelijk drinken

Gemakkelijk drinken

  • Gemakkelijk drinken

  • 200 ml

  • 6 m+

  • jongens

Voor het gemak zijn alle onderdelen vaatwasmachinebestendig

Voor het gemak zijn alle onderdelen vaatwasmachinebestendig

.

Siliconen tuit uit één stuk voor eenvoudige montage

Het ventiel is in de tuit ingebouwd voor snelle en eenvoudige montage.

De houder heeft een geribbelde vorm voor goede grip

De houder van de drinkbeker is zo ontworpen dat kleine handjes hem gemakkelijk kunnen vasthouden.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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4.2

van 5

109

Reviews & awards

88%

beveelt dit product aan

05/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup

10/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

I used this for my 10 month old nephew. He hasn't taken well to other cups but instantly took to this one. The bright colours made it appealing and the shape made it easy to hold. I highly recommend this product!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for moving onto the next stage of drinking.

My daughter is very very fussy when it comes to bottles that she drinks out of. I bought so many different types and she would throw them to the side and demand her baby bottle. So when I tried these I expected the same results, I was however pleasantly surprised to see she accepted it very easily. I think that as the top Is very flexible similar to the teat on her baby bottle is the reason for the easier transition. The flow is great she doesn't ever choke on getting too much water out of her bottle nor does she seem to take ages drinking due to little coming out. The bottle is nice and easy for her to grip onto with either one or two hands which is good as it means I don't have to hold it for her. It's very easy to take apart and clean ao I don't have to worry about unseen mould hiding. Overall I would recommend this bottle it's perfect for introducing the next stage of drinking for them.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup

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Voorwaarden

  1. Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 10.109 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2023. 