Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Gemakkelijk drinken
200 ml
6 m+
jongens
.
Het ventiel is in de tuit ingebouwd voor snelle en eenvoudige montage.
De houder van de drinkbeker is zo ontworpen dat kleine handjes hem gemakkelijk kunnen vasthouden.
4.2
van 5
109
Reviews & awards
88%
beveelt dit product aan
BertBerry
05/06/2017
United Kingdom
Brilliant
I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup
ecb91
10/02/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
I used this for my 10 month old nephew. He hasn't taken well to other cups but instantly took to this one. The bright colours made it appealing and the shape made it easy to hold. I highly recommend this product!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Dp87
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for moving onto the next stage of drinking.
My daughter is very very fussy when it comes to bottles that she drinks out of. I bought so many different types and she would throw them to the side and demand her baby bottle. So when I tried these I expected the same results, I was however pleasantly surprised to see she accepted it very easily. I think that as the top Is very flexible similar to the teat on her baby bottle is the reason for the easier transition. The flow is great she doesn't ever choke on getting too much water out of her bottle nor does she seem to take ages drinking due to little coming out. The bottle is nice and easy for her to grip onto with either one or two hands which is good as it means I don't have to hold it for her. It's very easy to take apart and clean ao I don't have to worry about unseen mould hiding. Overall I would recommend this bottle it's perfect for introducing the next stage of drinking for them.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF551/15 Spout Cup
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