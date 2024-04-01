I love this pX8 it has an amazing sound quality and the bass is booming. The bass vibrates through your floors all the way to the next door neighbours. Its very easy to set up and it also can use batteries no just wired. It has different sources such as FM, AM, Bluetooth, Audio in, CD, USB. I normally use Bluetooth but for some reason it wont connect to my computer which is why i put four starts but you can use the wire it gives you to connect it to the speaker. Besides that everything you aspect and beyond is there the speaker is perfect for you if you want it cheap and amazing quality.