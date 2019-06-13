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SatinSoftEpileerapparaat

HP6522/01

3.8

| (33) Reviews & awards

Geniet van een zijdezachte huid

Philips SatinSoft-epilator met Skin Care-systeem beschermt de huid tegen trekken en maximaliseert hygiëne. Nat en droog te gebruiken voor een comfortabel gebruik onder de douche. Inclusief scheerhoofd met trimkam.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Epilator met het SkinPerfect-systeem

Geniet van een zijdezachte huid

  • SkinCare-systeem

  • Wet & Dry

  • Scheerhoofd

Scrubborsteltje voor een nog stralendere huid.

Scrubborsteltje voor een nog stralendere huid.

Uniek Philips-ontwerp bevat hypoallergene borstelharen voor optimale hygiëne, past perfect in uw hand voor optimaal gebruik in iedere situatie en kan nat en droog worden gebruikt.

Vibrerend massagesysteem stimuleert uw huid

Vibrerend massagesysteem stimuleert uw huid

Zacht vibrerend massagesysteem stimuleert en verzacht de huid voor een aangenaam epileerproces.

Zachte pincetschijven verwijderen haar zonder aan de huid te trekken

Zachte pincetschijven verwijderen haar zonder aan de huid te trekken

Deze epilator heeft zachte pincetschijven om haren te verwijderen zonder aan de huid te trekken.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Reserveonderdelen of accessoires

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Onderdelen en accessoires

Recensies

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3.8

van 5

33

Reviews & awards

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

13/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

19/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Great product

You can see efect straight on. You no need worry about hair growth for few weeks.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator

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