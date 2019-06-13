Thank you for your review. We are sorry to hear that you've experienced such discomfort when epilating. We would kindly advise that it can be uncomfortable if you have not previously used an epilator. If you are new to epilation, we advise you to start epilating on wet skin, as water relaxes the skin and makes epilation less painful and more gentle. The appliance is waterproof and can be safely used in the shower or bathtub. We would also kindly advise that epilation is easier and more comfortable when the hairs have a length of 3-4 mm. If the hairs are longer, we recommend that you shave first and epilate the shorter regrowing hairs after 1 or 2 weeks. We hope that this helps you.