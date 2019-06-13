Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
HP6522/01
Geniet van een zijdezachte huid
Philips SatinSoft-epilator met Skin Care-systeem beschermt de huid tegen trekken en maximaliseert hygiëne. Nat en droog te gebruiken voor een comfortabel gebruik onder de douche. Inclusief scheerhoofd met trimkam.
SkinCare-systeem
Wet & Dry
Scheerhoofd
Uniek Philips-ontwerp bevat hypoallergene borstelharen voor optimale hygiëne, past perfect in uw hand voor optimaal gebruik in iedere situatie en kan nat en droog worden gebruikt.
Zacht vibrerend massagesysteem stimuleert en verzacht de huid voor een aangenaam epileerproces.
Deze epilator heeft zachte pincetschijven om haren te verwijderen zonder aan de huid te trekken.
3.8
van 5
33
Reviews & awards
Louisa88
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS
I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Clare89
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS
I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Anna27Lov
19/01/2017
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Great product
You can see efect straight on. You no need worry about hair growth for few weeks.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator