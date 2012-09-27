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SatinelleEpileerapparaat

HP6509/01

3.9

| (15) Reviews & awards

Langer een perfect gladde huid

Een aangename kennismaking met epileren! Met dit nieuwe Philips-systeem verwijdert u haartjes vanaf de wortel. Uw huid blijft wekenlang zijdezacht en niet slechts een paar dagen. Inclusief unieke accessoires voor optimale resultaten.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Niet dagenlang, maar wekenlang een zijdezachte huid

Langer een perfect gladde huid

  • Voor het hele lichaam, met scheerhoofd

Gebruik dit hulpstuk voor uiterst glad en zacht epileren

Gebruik dit hulpstuk voor uiterst glad en zacht epileren

Tilt zelfs de korte haren op voor een extra glad resultaat en ontspant tegelijkertijd uw huid waardoor haartjes zachter worden verwijderd

Scheerhoofd met kam voor het scheren en knippen van gevoelige gebieden

Scheerhoofd met kam voor het scheren en knippen van gevoelige gebieden

Het scheerhoofd volgt perfect de contouren van uw bikinilijn of oksels voor een zacht en glad scheerresultaat. Wordt geleverd met extra kam om langere haren voor het epileren te knippen of om uw bikinilijn te trimmen.

Ergonomische handgreep met profiel voor een comfortabele grip

Ergonomische handgreep met profiel voor een comfortabele grip

De afgeronde vorm past perfect in uw hand zodat u comfortabel haar kunt verwijderen. Bovendien ziet het ontwerp er geweldig uit!

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Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
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3.9

van 5

15

Reviews & awards

1

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Wish I had purchased earlier

Have been using this now for a couple of months, hair grow back is minimal, painless on legs, have enlisted help to do my under arms, which is now painless as well. For me it is perfect and easy to use.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

30/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY

This is my first epilator. I have found it easy to use. The shaving attachment is a bonus I didn't expect to get. My daughter spent £50 more for another brand of epilator and as far as I can see my Philips epilator is as good if not better. I used to have to shave daily but now I can leave it for almost a week - which is a great convenience. I highly recommend this product and am even tempted to buy 2 more for my other two daughters for Christmas!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

05/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Much less painful than I expected

I was a bit apprehensive before I tried this epilator. I thought it might be too painful to use but in fact with the attachment provided it wasn't very painful at all. Of course the more often you use it the less painful it is as there are fewer hairs to be gripped. The regrowth is finer and there is no rough stubble - I wish I'd bought one years ago!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator

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