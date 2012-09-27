Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
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HP6509/01
Langer een perfect gladde huid
Een aangename kennismaking met epileren! Met dit nieuwe Philips-systeem verwijdert u haartjes vanaf de wortel. Uw huid blijft wekenlang zijdezacht en niet slechts een paar dagen. Inclusief unieke accessoires voor optimale resultaten.
Voor het hele lichaam, met scheerhoofd
Tilt zelfs de korte haren op voor een extra glad resultaat en ontspant tegelijkertijd uw huid waardoor haartjes zachter worden verwijderd
Het scheerhoofd volgt perfect de contouren van uw bikinilijn of oksels voor een zacht en glad scheerresultaat. Wordt geleverd met extra kam om langere haren voor het epileren te knippen of om uw bikinilijn te trimmen.
De afgeronde vorm past perfect in uw hand zodat u comfortabel haar kunt verwijderen. Bovendien ziet het ontwerp er geweldig uit!
3.9
van 5
15
Reviews & awards
BGP56
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Wish I had purchased earlier
Have been using this now for a couple of months, hair grow back is minimal, painless on legs, have enlisted help to do my under arms, which is now painless as well. For me it is perfect and easy to use.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Rose
30/10/2011
United Kingdom
THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY
This is my first epilator. I have found it easy to use. The shaving attachment is a bonus I didn't expect to get. My daughter spent £50 more for another brand of epilator and as far as I can see my Philips epilator is as good if not better. I used to have to shave daily but now I can leave it for almost a week - which is a great convenience. I highly recommend this product and am even tempted to buy 2 more for my other two daughters for Christmas!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Jailbird60
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Much less painful than I expected
I was a bit apprehensive before I tried this epilator. I thought it might be too painful to use but in fact with the attachment provided it wasn't very painful at all. Of course the more often you use it the less painful it is as there are fewer hairs to be gripped. The regrowth is finer and there is no rough stubble - I wish I'd bought one years ago!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Satinelle HP6509/01 Epilator