Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
DS1400/12
Geluid dat bij u thuis uitstekend tot zijn recht komt
De DS1400 docking-luidspreker is geschikt voor de iPhone 5 en de nieuwste iPods met Lightning-aansluiting en beschikt over een USB-poort voor het opladen van een tweede mobiel apparaat, zelfs wanneer uw iPod of iPhone in het dock is geplaatst.
met Lightning-aansluiting
voor iPod/iPhone
USB-aansluiting voor opladen
6 W
2.0
van 5
21
Reviews & awards
Sean67
22/01/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliantly annoying
Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker
William8
21/07/2013
United Kingdom
Sound quality
The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker
Eliza03
03/08/2015
Nederland
Productiefout
Bij het instellen van de wekker gaat je opgeslagen muziek spelen en tegelijk een zoemer. Er is geen instelmogelijkheid om dit specifiek uit of aan te zetten. Verder kun je niet kiezen om de radio in te stellen als geluid bij het wekken. Het apparaat is een teleurstelling. Ik heb jarenlang plezier gehad aan de voorganger met goede instelmogelijkheden. Dus een teleurstelling helaas terwijl er een heel goed geluid uitkomt. Verlichting mooi. Echt jammer.
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking-luidspreker
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking-luidspreker