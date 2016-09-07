As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.