The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.
Fully integrated system
The fully integrated system comprising of Generator, Irrigation Pump, Remote Control and Foot Pedal, supports personalized workflows and operation from the procedure or control room. Interactive displays support the user during pre-procedural system setup, displaying the status of the device connections, guiding correct loading of tubing, and indicating system readiness.
Intuitive touch screen
KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System offers an intuitive touch-screen interface featuring:
• One-touch personalized settings
• Real-time readings
• Connection status overview screen
1. KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Bötzinger Straße 31, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.
2. For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product (including user manuals or instructions for use), please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
Not available for sale within the United States. Available for sale in the CE mark countries only. Please contact EPD Solutions for list of countries.
* Ablation mode is linked to catheter type. Not all ablation modes available for each catheter type.
