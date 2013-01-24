Startpagina
The HeartStart FRx defibrillator provides real-time guidance through simple, step-by-step voice commands, an audible metronome and CPR guidance to help guide the treatment of a suspected sudden cardiac arrest. With easy set-up, clear voice prompts, and rugged design, HeartStart FRx is designed for users trained in Basic Life Support (BLS).

Technische specificaties

Environmental
Temperature
  • Operating/Standby:32° - 122° F (0° - 50° C)
EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
  • CISPR II Group I Class B, IEC 61000-4-3, and IEC 61000-4-8
Sealing
  • Waterjet proof IPX5 per IEC60529 Dust protected IPX5 per IEC60529
Altitude
  • 0 to 15,000 feet
Aircraft
  • Device: RTCA/DO-160D;1997
Crush
  • 500 pounds
Vibration
  • Operating: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-17, random Standby: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-18,swept sine.
Product specifications
Model Number
  • 861304
Therapy
  • Adult defibrillation peak current: 32A (150J nominal) into a 50 ohm load. Pediatric defibrillation (with optional Infant/Child Key installed): 19A (50J nominal) into a 50 ohm load.
Battery
  • Typically 4 years when stored and maintained according to directions provided in Owner’s Manual. Standby life (after insertion):
Waveform
  • Truncated Exponential Biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of each patient’s impedance.
Protocol
  • Protocol Device follows preconfigured settings. Defibrillation and CPR protocol can be customized using HeartStart Event Review or HeartStart Configure software.
Quick Shock
  • Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds.
Physical requirements
Size
  • 2.4 x 7.1 x 8.9 inches (6 x 18 x 22 cm) H x D x W
Weight
  • With battery and pads case: 3.5 lbs (1.5 kg) Without battery or pads case: 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
  • *”Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock even by a few seconds can improve shock success (defibrillation and ROSC)” – American Heart Association. American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Circulation. 2010;122 (suppl 3): S706-S719.
  • ¹ American Heart Association (n.p.) Part 11: Pediatric Basic Life Support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Quality. Retrieved on August 5, 2018 from https://eccguidelines.heart.org/wp-content/themes/eccstaging/dompdf-master/pdffiles/part-11-pediatric-basic-life-support-and-cardiopulmonary-resuscitation-quality.pdf.
  • ² American Heart Association (n.p.) 2015 Highlights: HCP BLS: Summary of Key Issues and Major Changes. Retrieved on August 5, 2018 from https://eccguidelines.heart.org/index.php/circulation/cpr-ecc-guidelines-2/part-5-adult-basic-life-support-and-cardiopulmonary-resuscitation-quality/highlights-introduction/highlights-hcp-bls/.

