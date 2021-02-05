Despite advances in imaging and mapping technologies for Electrophysiology (EP), physicians are still encountering difficult challenges when performing interventions like cryo and RF ablations. The KODEX-EPD system is a new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The open platform design was developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology interventions.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media galerij
Kenmerken
See true anatomy without radiation
See true anatomy without radiations
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
See true anatomy without radiations
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
See true anatomy without radiations
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Optimize quality of care
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
See true anatomy without radiation
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
See true anatomy without radiations
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
See true anatomy without radiations
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation and contrast medium is used in this technology. The unique PANO shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedure
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Optimize quality of care
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
The KODEX-EPD system is available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
For more information about the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings and cautions, refer to the KODEX-EPD user manual or contact EPD Solutions, a Philips company.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.