Le logiciel HeartStart Event Review gère les données patient enregistrées par votre DAE et vous permet de les télécharger, de les analyser, de les annoter et de créer des rapports visant à évaluer les performances de votre équipe d’intervention.
Réception des données patient envoyées par le défibrillateur
Avec Event Review, vous pouvez télécharger les données d’événement patient depuis votre défibrillateur ou importer des événements créés dans Data Messenger. Il est flexible et s’adapte à vos processus de travail.
Protocoles flexibles
Analyse des interventions
Il vous permet d’analyser les événements du défibrillateur et de noter vos observations. Analysez les événements du défibrillateur et notez vos observations, puis servez-vous des rapports Event Review pour évaluer et améliorer les performances de vos secouristes. Vous pouvez également rassembler les ECG provenant de plusieurs défibrillateurs Philips dans un même dossier patient.
Interface de programmation intuitive
Interface de programmation intuitive
