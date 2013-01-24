Page d'accueil
Sparq facilite l’acquisition et l’interprétation d’images échographiques de qualité en unité de soins intensifs, pour travailler rapidement et dans de bonnes conditions, vous laissant ainsi davantage de temps à consacrer à vos patients.

Caractéristiques
Mode Simplicity

Mode Simplicity pour simplifier l’utilisation du système

L’échographe Sparq est équipé du mode Simplicity, qui facilite l’examen en donnant uniquement accès aux fonctionnalités les plus fréquemment utilisées, à l’aide d’un seul bouton.
Interface dynamique et intuitive

Interface dynamique et intuitive facilitant l’acquisition

Pour faciliter l’examen, l’échographe Sparq dispose d’une interface dynamique, sans touches. La fonction AutoSCAN identifie automatiquement le type de tissu et ajuste en continu le gain d’image pendant l’acquisition afin de réduire l’interaction avec les commandes du système.
Design ergonomique

Design ergonomique adapté aux environnements difficiles

Sparq est réglable en hauteur et dispose d’un moniteur grand format de 17” (43 cm) monté sur un bras articulé, afin de s’adapter aux environnements cliniques les plus difficiles. Son format réduit le rend très maniable et il comprend un espace de rangement pour câbles. Le lecteur de code-barres (disponible en option) permet, quant à lui, d’obtenir les informations patient à partir du code-barres généré par votre établissement, pour une plus grande efficacité et une diminution des erreurs de saisie.
Procédures faciles à suivre

Procédures faciles à suivre pour un fonctionnement rapide et efficace

Sparq intègre une technologie qui simplifie un grand nombre de procédures : Needle Visualization offre une meilleure représentation de l’aiguille sans dégrader le reste de l’image. De plus, pour faciliter la navigation hors du plan, les sondes L12-4 et C6-2 sont équipées d’un repère central. Enfin, l’écran comporte un quadrillage ainsi que des repères donnant une estimation visuelle de la cible, de la distance et de la profondeur.
Fonctionnement sur batterie

Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie

En unité de soins intensifs, où chaque seconde compte, son fonctionnement sur batterie et sa mise en route instantanée permettent une analyse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi réaliser plusieurs examens sans interruption du système.
Imagerie SonoCT et XRES

SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit

En regroupant, en temps réel, plusieurs images en une, SonoCT offre un résultat de grande qualité. SonoCT réduit considérablement le nombre d’artefacts présents lors des examens d’échographie classiques, tandis que XRES crée des images presque sans bruit, avec une grande qualité d’image et de définition des contours.
Nombreuses applications cliniques

Nombreuses applications cliniques pour les soins intensifs

Grâce au large choix de sondes et de fonctions qu’il propose, l’échographe Sparq permet de nombreuses applications cliniques et offre une remarquable qualité d’image pour tous les types de patients, quelle que soit leur morphologie. Voici quelques-unes des applications prises en charge : imagerie cardiaque, vasculaire, pelvienne, des nerfs, de l’appareil musculo‑tendineux, des structures superficielles, des yeux, des poumons, de l’abdomen et échocardiographie transœsophagienne.
Panneau de commande étanche

Panneau de commande étanche pour un nettoyage facile

Sparq est équipé d’un panneau de commande en verre trempé, étanche et facile à nettoyer.
Mode TM côte-à-côte

Images pulmonaires faciles à interpréter grâce au mode TM côte-à-côte

Sparq intègre un mode TM côte-à-côte qui affiche une image de référence en temps réel afin de faciliter l’interprétation immédiate des examens pulmonaires en unité de soins intensifs.

