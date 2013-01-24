Page d'accueil
Managed services

Addressing comprehensive
technology needs  for long-term success

Philips and Georgia Regents Medical Center sign a 15-year alliance

Philips and Georgia Regents Medical Center sign a 15-year alliance to facilitate innovative and affordable care

 

Read press release

Having a strategic partner committed to improving patient care through meaningful innovation can be a key differentiator for healthcare systems.

Through innovative business collaborations and strategies, we can help manage healthcare technologies, project-manage certain functional activities, and assume shared financial and regulatory risk. Our Managed Services can be scaled to deliver improved clinical quality, increase operational efficiency, and drive innovation in a single service line or across the care delivery system.

These multi-year, comprehensive programs enable our customers to focus on care delivery while we manage technology and operating performance.

 

Learn how our managed services can help your organization.
Our managed services offerings

Managed equipment services

Managed equipment services

A comprehensive approach to technology management

 

