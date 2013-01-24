Hero's Journey

When a soldier is injured, he or she begins one of the most complex journeys that a patient can take.



The point of injury (POI) is an example. Basic life-saving measures can be complicated if the POI is also the frontline. In addition to stabilizing the soldier, you may need to protect him.



Treatment means transportation not just from one hospital department to another, but often from one hospital to another—sometimes with hours of transportation time in between.



We understand the complexity of bringing a soldier from injury to recovery over hundreds or thousands of miles. We offer products like rugged, easy-to-use monitors and defibrillators to help in the field and clear imaging equipment to give the finest hospital care. Data is available so the soldier’s medical records can follow her every step of the way.



Philips is dedicated to supporting combat medicine and to making a soldier’s journey to recovery as fast and easy as possible.