Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
VERLEG UW GRENZEN, draadloos
Bereid u voor om uw persoonlijk record te verbeteren, met de Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom-sporthoofdtelefoon. Met zijn comfortabele pasvorm en zijn waterdichte en draadloze ontwerp maakt hij verschillende draagstijlen mogelijk voor optimaal comfort, en de diepe bas houdt uw lichaam in beweging.
Voor binnen en buiten
Bluetooth®
Transpiratiebestendig
Platte kabel
Een magnetische kabelklem houdt de kabel bij elkaar zodat deze niet in de weg zit. Zo kunt u tot het uiterste gaan.
Wees niet bang om te zweten. Met een IPX2-classificatie kunt u transpireren en trainen in de regen zonder dat er vocht in het oordopje komt.
Houd uw hoofdtelefoon veilig in het ventilerende etui zodat u deze snel kunt pakken en gemakkelijk kunt meenemen.
4.1
van 5
23
Reviews & awards
80%
beveelt dit product aan
Nahoodu
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
chris38
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
stickmich
06/07/2017
Deutschland
Guter Bluetooth InEar Kopfhörer
Das Gerät funktioniert einwandfrei und ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Das Gerät wird an einem Samsung Note 4 betrieben. Die Lautstärke ist nicht so hoch, aber immer ausreichend. Musik gerät nicht wirklich zum Hochgenuß, daß scheint aber Bauartbedingt nicht besser machbar zu sein. Habe jetzt mehrere InEars in unterschiedlichen Preiskategorien durchprobiert, keiner überzeugt wirklich. Der SHQ7900 ist im Gesamtpaket aber gut gelungen. Er ist leicht, einfach und klanglich noch OK.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
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