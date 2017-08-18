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ActionFitBluetooth®-sporthoofdtelefoon

SHQ7900CL/00

4.1

| (23) Reviews & awards | 80% beveelt dit product aan

VERLEG UW GRENZEN, draadloos

Bereid u voor om uw persoonlijk record te verbeteren, met de Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom-sporthoofdtelefoon. Met zijn comfortabele pasvorm en zijn waterdichte en draadloze ontwerp maakt hij verschillende draagstijlen mogelijk voor optimaal comfort, en de diepe bas houdt uw lichaam in beweging.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Draadloze, instelbare sportoordopjes

VERLEG UW GRENZEN, draadloos

  • Voor binnen en buiten

  • Bluetooth®

  • Transpiratiebestendig

  • Platte kabel

Magnetische kabelklem blijft bevestigd tijdens het sporten

Magnetische kabelklem blijft bevestigd tijdens het sporten

Een magnetische kabelklem houdt de kabel bij elkaar zodat deze niet in de weg zit. Zo kunt u tot het uiterste gaan.

Ideaal voor elke training met IPX2-zweetbestendigheid

Ideaal voor elke training met IPX2-zweetbestendigheid

Wees niet bang om te zweten. Met een IPX2-classificatie kunt u transpireren en trainen in de regen zonder dat er vocht in het oordopje komt.

Sportieve etui voor eenvoudig opbergen

Houd uw hoofdtelefoon veilig in het ventilerende etui zodat u deze snel kunt pakken en gemakkelijk kunt meenemen.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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4.1

van 5

23

Reviews & awards

80%

beveelt dit product aan

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

06/07/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Guter Bluetooth InEar Kopfhörer

Das Gerät funktioniert einwandfrei und ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Das Gerät wird an einem Samsung Note 4 betrieben. Die Lautstärke ist nicht so hoch, aber immer ausreichend. Musik gerät nicht wirklich zum Hochgenuß, daß scheint aber Bauartbedingt nicht besser machbar zu sein. Habe jetzt mehrere InEars in unterschiedlichen Preiskategorien durchprobiert, keiner überzeugt wirklich. Der SHQ7900 ist im Gesamtpaket aber gut gelungen. Er ist leicht, einfach und klanglich noch OK.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

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