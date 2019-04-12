Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Ultralicht. Groots geluid.
Geniet van optimale vrijheid en helder geluid met deze lichte, draadloze koptelefoon. De Philips Flite Everlite combineert een compacte stijl met gebruiksgemak voor elke dag.
32 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant
Voor over het oor
Zachte oorkussens
Opvouwbaar
Met de gebruiksvriendelijke afstandsbediening kunt u nummers afspelen/pauzeren en oproepen beantwoorden met een eenvoudige druk op de knop.
Fast Charge-technologie zorgt voor een snelle energiestoot wanneer de accu bijna leeg is. Met slechts vijf minuten oplaadtijd krijgt u één uur afspeeltijd.
Krachtige 32 mm schuine drivers geven kristalhelder geluid en diepe, volle bastonen.
5.0
van 5
3
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
VEndix
12/04/2019
United Kingdom
Seems...
Bought it. Works fine. Controls are comfortable. Design and material is nice. Looks good. Recommend it.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
LOUP
28/03/2018
United Kingdom
Nice
I decided that I needed to cut the wires since my new phone decided to remove the support for 3.5mm. I tried various heaphones from what hifi's reviews for their best buys up to headphones costing £300+. For all the extra money I am pretty sure there is a small increase in audio quality but comfort, bang for buck and a sound I like these fit the bill. nice one Philips.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Geeman
26/03/2018
United Kingdom
bluetooth headphones
I wanted a pair of good sounding comfortable and light phones. These are that - I am not saying others are not as good, just that these work well and im a happy customer.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
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