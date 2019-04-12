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Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon

SHB4805DC/00

5

| (3) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan

Ultralicht. Groots geluid.

Geniet van optimale vrijheid en helder geluid met deze lichte, draadloze koptelefoon. De Philips Flite Everlite combineert een compacte stijl met gebruiksgemak voor elke dag.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Ultralichte hoofdtelefoon

Ultralicht. Groots geluid.

  • 32 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant

  • Voor over het oor

  • Zachte oorkussens

  • Opvouwbaar

Afstandsbediening voor handsfree bellen en muziek

Afstandsbediening voor handsfree bellen en muziek

Met de gebruiksvriendelijke afstandsbediening kunt u nummers afspelen/pauzeren en oproepen beantwoorden met een eenvoudige druk op de knop.

5-minuten Fast Charge-technologie

5-minuten Fast Charge-technologie

Fast Charge-technologie zorgt voor een snelle energiestoot wanneer de accu bijna leeg is. Met slechts vijf minuten oplaadtijd krijgt u één uur afspeeltijd.

Krachtige 32 mm luidsprekerdrivers voor een helder geluid

Krachtige 32 mm luidsprekerdrivers voor een helder geluid

Krachtige 32 mm schuine drivers geven kristalhelder geluid en diepe, volle bastonen.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
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5.0

van 5

3

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

4
3
2
1

12/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Seems...

Bought it. Works fine. Controls are comfortable. Design and material is nice. Looks good. Recommend it.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

28/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice

I decided that I needed to cut the wires since my new phone decided to remove the support for 3.5mm. I tried various heaphones from what hifi's reviews for their best buys up to headphones costing £300+. For all the extra money I am pretty sure there is a small increase in audio quality but comfort, bang for buck and a sound I like these fit the bill. nice one Philips.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

26/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

bluetooth headphones

I wanted a pair of good sounding comfortable and light phones. These are that - I am not saying others are not as good, just that these work well and im a happy customer.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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