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docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

DS8300/10

3.3

| (4) Reviews & awards

Vul uw huis draadloos met verbluffend geluid

De DS8300 docking-luidspreker tovert verbluffend geluid uit uw iPod/iPhone/iPad via de Lightning-aansluiting. Beleef uw muziek, games en video's nog intenser. Met Bluetooth-streaming geniet u overal in de kamer van geweldig geluid.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Vul uw huis draadloos met verbluffend geluid

  • Bluetooth®

  • met Lightning-aansluiting

  • voor iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 30 W

Draadloos muziek streamen via Bluetooth

Draadloos muziek streamen via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is een draadloze communicatietechnologie met een kort bereik, die zowel robuust als energiezuinig is. De technologie maakt een eenvoudige draadloze verbinding mogelijk met iPod/iPhone/iPad en andere Bluetooth-apparaten, zoals smartphones, tablets of zelfs laptops. Zo luistert u eenvoudig en draadloos naar uw favoriete muziek en krijgt u prachtig geluid van video's of games via deze luidspreker.

Audio-ingang voor muziekweergave vanaf draagbare mediaspelers

Audio-ingang voor muziekweergave vanaf draagbare mediaspelers

Met de audio-in-connectiviteit kunt u muziekbestanden direct vanaf draagbare mediaspelers afspelen. Zo kunt u genieten van uw favoriete muziek in de superieure geluidskwaliteit die het audiosysteem levert. De audio-ingang is bovendien zeer handig omdat u uw draagbare MP3-speler alleen maar op het audiosysteem hoeft aan te sluiten.

Snel opladen en muziek afspelen via de Lightning-aansluiting

Snel opladen en muziek afspelen via de Lightning-aansluiting

Geniet van uw favoriete muziek terwijl u uw iPod/iPhone/iPad oplaadt via de nieuwe Lightning-aansluiting! Dock uw apparaat rechtstreeks op de luidspreker om uw uitgekozen melodieën in uitmuntend geluid af te spelen. Het apparaat wordt ook snel opgeladen terwijl u muziek afspeelt, zodat u zich geen zorgen meer hoeft te maken over een lege batterij.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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3.3

van 5

4

Reviews & awards

3
1

24/12/2013

España

España

Philips Altavoz

ME GUSTA COMO SUENA, SU DISEÑO Y CALIDAD, LO ÚNICO QUE ME HA LLEVADO TIEMPO DE ACOSTUMBRARME DE MANEJARLO ES SU MANDO...

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®

11/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bit boomy, sometimes fidley to dock phone

The unit is a very good looking one. White shell and black cloth over speakers . The unit can house iPhone 5 or the correct version of iPad. I can't talk about iPad but the phone sits well. The sound is really loud if you want it. It's also a little boomy. I had to tinker with my phone setting to take a little bass off. The best feature is the Bluetooth button press it and it detects your phone and starts playing music. Also the remote all be it small at least has a bit of weight to it which I think I'd a good thing . I've give it four stars. But would call it. 9/10

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

25/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good while it lasted

Got this as a wedding present. Great sound but stopped working after about 4 years of infrequent use. Shame. Went for Philips because we thought we'd have it for life. Sadly, we have stuff in our freezer that has outlived it.

Voordelen

Great sound and bass

Nadelen

Not built to last

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Datum gebruik 2017-11-25

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Datum gebruik 2017-11-25

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