Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
279M1RV/00
Geoptimaliseerd voor consolegames van de volgende generatie
Het Designed for Xbox-scherm luidt een nieuw gamingtijdperk in voor liefhebbers van consolegames. Geniet van een geweldige visuele ervaring en kleurnauwkeurigheid met een UltraClear 4K Nano IPS-display. De DisplayHDR 600 zorgt voor levendige beelden.
Designed for Xbox
Evnia 7000
68,5 cm (27")
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Ga voor de ultieme consolegamingervaring. We hebben met het Xbox-team samengewerkt aan de ontwikkeling van dit Designed for Xbox-scherm, dat is gevalideerd om de optimale visuele prestaties van de Xbox Series X te leveren zodra u het aansluit.
Gamen mag geen keuze zijn tussen een schokkerige gameplay of kapotte frames. Dit scherm is gecertificeerd met AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, dat een variabele vernieuwingsfrequentie (VRR) en de echte HDR-game-ervaring biedt. Dit zorgt voor een combinatie van soepel gamen met topprestaties en uitzonderlijke visuals met een hoog dynamisch bereik terwijl de latentie laag blijft.
U speelt intense, competitieve games. U eist een scherm met vertragingsvrije, uiterst vloeiende beelden. Dit Philips-scherm vernieuwt het schermbeeld tot 144 keer per seconde, wat in feite 2.4x sneller is dan een standaardscherm. Bij een lagere framesnelheid kunnen vijanden van plek naar plek op het scherm lijken te springen, waardoor ze moeilijk te raken zijn. Met een framesnelheid van 144Hz krijgt u die cruciale ontbrekende beelden op het scherm te zien, waardoor vijandelijke bewegingen uiterst vloeiend worden weergegeven en u ze gemakkelijk kunt viseren. Met een ultralage invoervertraging en zonder haperend beeld is dit Philips-scherm uw perfecte gamingpartner
Prijzen
3.1
van 5
9
Reviews & awards
thesnable
26/03/2023
Deutschland
Geverifieerde koper
Top Monitor
Tatsächlich wirklich super 27 Zoll - perfekte Grösse Ambiview ist mega HDR ist Top Kurz: Klasse
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Datum gebruik 2022-02-26
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Datum gebruik 2022-02-26
16/04/2022
Italia
Geverifieerde koper
4k 144kz nessun pensiero
Il monitor ha una qualita costruttiva molto robusta su lato estetico non e' il solito plasticone, i 4k si avvertono con una qualita di immagine buonissima non ho trovato difetti nella matrice LCD e il refresh a massima risoluzione fa sembrare tutto fluido qualunque animazione o gioco. La configurazione del pc dov'é istallato questo monitor e' ryzen9 3900 , rx6900xt e 16gb 3600mhz
Voordelen
Hai tutto
Nadelen
gestione led non controllabile da software terzi
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow
Datum gebruik 2021-03-16
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow
Datum gebruik 2021-03-16
DoccyProc
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great all rounder
I have used this monitor at home for the last year, both for work and occasional gaming use with an Xbox Series X. The general build quality seems excellent, and the stand, while not the most eye catching, is pretty solid. For work, I connect a 2019 MacBook Pro 16" to the monitor via USB C. This gives me a max 4K60 resolution and allows for use of all the USB ports in the monitor's hub (into which I currently have a MIDI keyboard, charging cable for a phone and USB software licenser). No complaints here: as this isn't a thunderbolt monitor I wasn't really expecting it to produce 4K @144 Hz over the USB C connection, AND allow for all those USB ports to function, but the display runs very smoothly over this connection type, albeit at 60Hz. That being said, I'd avoid using the HDR setting for day to day computer use. Mac OS just appears weirdly desaturated and not pleasant to use. For gaming, the monitor is pretty excellent! I set the response time to 'Faster' or 'Fastest' when playing FPS games like Call of Duty, and I feel like using this monitor has genuinely made me better at these games for the response time alone. Having occasionaly played video games on TVs since, I found I was surprised at how big the difference felt to the old Samsung TV I used to use my Xbox on. It's worth mentioning here that colour accuracy is awesome, and being able to adjust the gamma and brightness settings for late night viewing is really helpful. Even viewing at low brightness settings, the monitor is still awesome to look at. The monitor runs really well with the console outputting at 120 Hz and the AMD FreeSync function is super easy to set up with the Xbox Series X console. I've only tried running one game in HDR so far in the last year - Assassins Creed Origins - but I'll be honest, the game displays really weirdly when the console is set to output HDR video. Perhaps this is down to my bad calibration, for I have viewed some 4K HDR content on YouTube, setting the monitor to HDR600, and it did look pretty stunning. But suffice to say I play most of my games in SDR and they still look great on this screen. The speakers are, well, fine. I don't really expect them to blow my socks off as they're device speakers, but fine enough for casual YouTube video watching or whatever. I make use of the monitor's headphone out port with an aux lead, meaning instead of plugging headphones into my controller for gaming, which drains the batttery life out of it, I plug directly into the monitor via my aux extension lead which is very useful. Now, the Ambiglow feature is an interesting one. I thought it'd be really cool to have the edges of the screen basically 'extend' my gaming experience with the 'follow video' function, but in reality there's a noticeable lag with the backlights updating to follow what's happening on screen, so I don't really use that feature. Its the sort of thing that I imagine they'll make happen faster on future monitors, but I'm surprised its a selling point of this one, as it's not entirely useful. However, I do use Ambiglow on 'Static Mode' with the lights set to Orange to create a nice warm glow on the wall behind the monitor on evenings. The other Ambiglow settings (e.g.Color Wave, Color Breathing) are a little gimmicky for use as they're, beyond anything, just distracting to use while doing anything else with the monitor. What surprised me is how basic the choice of colour options are: 'Orange', 'Blue', 'Aquamarine', 'White' (this one's horrible to look at), and so on. Like I said, orange works for me as a nice warm colour to have in the evenings that doesn't strain the eyes, but I'm surprised they didn't build in a simple RGB selector which could have boasted as many colours as you like. Probably something they'll implement on a future monitor to be honest! I make regular use of the Smart Image function, which basically gives you a menu of picture profiles to choose from for different use cases. I use the 'SmartUniformity' profile with my laptop for example, as its a perfect combination of brightness, saturation and colour temperature settings for everyday use in a desktop environment. These picture profiles also affect the response time setting, (which for 'SmartUniformity' uses the least power consuming picture response time) though this can be changed independently. The rest of the profiles are largely aimed for gaming use, with 'FPS, 'Racing', 'Gamer 1' and 'Gamer 2' offering other combinations of response time and colour settings for specific purposes. There is also an 'Xbox' profile which seems to provide calibrated settings for daytime use of the console, in terms of brightness, sharpness and response time. As far as I can tell, the monitor does remember if you've made changes to a screen profile when switching between them, which I find useful, HOWEVER, the xbox profile bizarrely always automatically turns on Ambiglow and sets it to Xbox's trademark green colour, and then leaves that setting on even if you switch back to another profile. Why would you want a permanent green colour lighting up your viewing environment? Green?! I'm being harsh. On the whole, this IS a great monitor. The screen itself is of a fantastic quality and colour reproduction seems excellent. Its gaming features are of an incredibly high spec and its other USB features are very useful to my home setup. I've seen other reviews claiming that the monitor does occasionally turn off or misbehave, and very, very occasionally I have seen the screen go off, almost like its restarting itself, but normally doing the old power-off-power-on routine seems to iron out any misbehaviours. Hope this review helps!
Voordelen
Great Picture Quality, Great Colour Accurary, USB hub is really useful
Nadelen
Some Ambiglow features are a little gimmicky
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Datum gebruik 2023-05-05
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Datum gebruik 2023-05-05
"IPS"-naam/handelsmerk en verwante octrooien voor technologieën zijn eigendom van hun respectieve eigenaars.
De maximale resolutie is geschikt voor HDMI-input of DP-input.
Voor de beste prestaties moet u ervoor zorgen dat uw grafische kaart de maximale resolutie en vernieuwingsfrequentie van dit Philips-scherm kan bereiken.
Waarde responstijd gelijk aan SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3-dekking op basis van CIE1976
NTSC-regio gebaseerd op CIE 1976
sRGB-regio gebaseerd op CIE 1931
Adobe RGB-dekking op basis van CIE1976
Ondersteuningsinterface voor NVIDIA® G-SYNC®: DisplayPort
Zorg ervoor dat je het NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-stuurprogramma bijwerkt naar de nieuwste versie. Raadpleeg voor meer informatie de NVIDIA-website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Zorg dat uw grafische kaart NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ondersteunt
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Alle rechten voorbehouden. AMD, het AMD-pijllogo, AMD FreeSync™ en combinaties daarvan zijn handelsmerken van Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Andere productnamen die in deze publicatie worden gebruikt, dienen uitsluitend voor identificatiedoeleinden en kunnen handelsmerken zijn van de respectieve bedrijven.
De monitor kan er anders uitzien dan op de afbeeldingen waarop de functies zijn aangegeven.