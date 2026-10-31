Assassin’s Creed game naar keuze t.w.v. tot €79
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30 dagen retourgarantie
TV
Alle series
Ambilight
Beoordeling
Screen size
0cm
0"
Technology
4K Ultra HD LED HDR (2)
Dolby Atmos (3)
Dolby Vision Atmos (2)
HDR 10+ (3)
IMAX (2)
OLED 4K HDR (2)
P5 Picture Engine (4)
All Ambilight TVs (5)
Ambilight 3-sided (6)
Smart TV
All Smart TV (2)
Android TV™ (3)
Titan OS TV (3)
Voice Assistant
Alexa built-in (1)
Alexa (1)
Google Assistant (4)
Works with Alexa (2)
Works with Google Assistant (1)
Sound
DTSX (2)
IntelliSound (3)
Panel Technology
LED - 4K Ultra HD (1)
QLED - 4K Ultra HD (2)
Gaming
60 Hz (1)
QLED4K Ambilight-TV
OLED4K Ambilight-TV
OLED4K Ambilight TV
LED4K Ambilight-TV
OLED 9 seriesSuperslanke 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Aanbevolen verkoopprijs
3.999,00 €
QLED4K Ambilight TV
Ik ontvang graag promotionele berichten - op basis van mijn voorkeuren en gedrag - over producten, diensten, evenementen en aanbiedingen van Philips. Ik kan me op elk gewenst moment eenvoudig afmelden. Wat betekent dit?