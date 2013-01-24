Page d'accueil
Des solutions échographiques offrant de nouvelles possibilités de traitement

Cardiologie interventionnelle

Philips ultrasound technologies support a range of sophisticated capabilities for intervention and surgery. Solutions designed to help you make decisions with confidence and offer your patients new and innovative treatment options.

 

Philips EPIQ ultrasound system is our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging – touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound’s evolution to a more definitive modality. Supported by our family of proprietary xMATRIX and PureWave transducers for every exam type, this platform offers our highest level of premium performance.

