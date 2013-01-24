Page d'accueil
Pico Masque nasal

Innovation pratique – Le masque le plus léger et le plus petit qui présente un contact minimal avec le visage et offre simplicité, confort et étanchéité.

Caractéristiques
Masque nasal léger et petit
Le masque nasal le plus léger et le plus petit du marché*

Pico offre une alternative pratique, confortable, simple à utiliser et facile à mettre en place, tout en fournissant un niveau de soin élevé. En réalité, les cliniciens ont indiqué que Pico était plus facile à utiliser que les masques nasaux leaders sur le marché, ce qui en fait un accessoire idéal pour l’optimisation de votre matériel existant et l’adaptation pour de nouveaux patients.*
Convient à +98 % des patients*
Pico s’adapte aisément à plus de 98 % des patients*

Pico offre aux patients un masque simple à utiliser et parfaitement étanche, qui leur permet même de regarder la télévision ou de lire.
Simplicité d’utilisation
Simplicité d’utilisation

Les thérapeutes respiratoires et les techniciens formés au sommeil ont indiqué que Pico était plus simple à utiliser et à mettre en place que les masques nasaux classiques leaders sur le marché et qu’il permettait d’obtenir une bonne étanchéité plus facilement.
Recommandé par les cliniciens
Recommandé par les cliniciens

Les thérapeutes respiratoires et les techniciens formés au sommeil recommanderaient Pico plutôt que les masques nasaux classiques leaders sur le marché.
  • *Données archivées. Internal Marketing Survey 2013.

