Innovation pratique – Le masque le plus léger et le plus petit qui présente un contact minimal avec le visage et offre simplicité, confort et étanchéité.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Le masque nasal le plus léger et le plus petit du marché*
Pico s’adapte aisément à plus de 98 % des patients*
Simplicité d’utilisation
Recommandé par les cliniciens
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
Voir le produit
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand