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30 dagen retourgarantie

  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
  • Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond

Niet meer leverbaar

Philips AventGeavanceerde orthodontische fopspenen

SCF184/14

4.5
| (12) Reviews & awards | 92% beveelt dit product aan
Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond
De geavanceerde orthodontische speen SCF184/14 van Philips AVENT is ontworpen met het oog op een gezonde ontwikkeling van de mond. Al onze spenen zijn van siliconen gemaakt en zijn geur- en smaakvrij. Kleuren kunnen variëren.
Bekijk alle voordelen

Ontworpen in samenwerking met de vooraanstaand orthodontist dr. Hagemann

Ontworpen met het oog op de ontwikkeling van de mond

  • 6-18 maanden

Unieke "vleugels"

Unieke "vleugels"

Geavanceerde orthodontische speen met unieke vleugels die de druk op het tandvlees en doorkomende tandjes verlicht. De vleugels maken de speen wijder, zodat de druk door het zuigen van de baby gelijkmatiger wordt verdeeld. Per tandje is er dus minder druk.

Voorgevormde speen

Voorgevormde speen

De speen houdt de tong op zijn natuurlijke plaats.

Hygiënisch klikdeksel

Hygiënisch klikdeksel

Voor de hygiënische bescherming van gesteriliseerde spenen.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
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4.5

van 5

12

Reviews & awards

92%

beveelt dit product aan

3
2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this is the only dummy my baby took

My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!

I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers

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Voorwaarden

  1. Hang de fopspeen niet met een koord rond de nek van het kind wegens verstikkingsgevaar.