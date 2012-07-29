Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
6-18 maanden
Geavanceerde orthodontische speen met unieke vleugels die de druk op het tandvlees en doorkomende tandjes verlicht. De vleugels maken de speen wijder, zodat de druk door het zuigen van de baby gelijkmatiger wordt verdeeld. Per tandje is er dus minder druk.
De speen houdt de tong op zijn natuurlijke plaats.
Voor de hygiënische bescherming van gesteriliseerde spenen.
4.5
van 5
12
Reviews & awards
92%
beveelt dit product aan
sara247
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
this is the only dummy my baby took
My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Honey786
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
kitykaty1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
This is a gr8 safe product for your lil treasure!
I'm always weary of soothers for children, but i can assure you its a safe and RELIABLE product when you really need it! -(when you're trying to sleep lol!) excellent and fun designs..
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
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