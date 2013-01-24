Termes recherchés
Le système de physiomonitorage Xper Flex Cardio associe la souplesse adaptée à de nombreux environnements interventionnels à des outils d’aide à la décision clinique, qui contribuent à des diagnostic précis.
Conception à faible encombrement
Aide à la prise de décision avant, pendant et après les procédures interventionnelles
Le FFR intégré obtient efficacement les mesures FFR
L’algorithme ECG DXL offre précision et cohérence
La détection de l’artère responsable aide à localiser les occlusions
Les représentations ST Map indiquent le sus-décalage du segment ST ou la dépression
Les ECG 16 dérivations fournissent plus d’informations
Les valeurs critiques soulignent les résultats importants
