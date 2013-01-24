Page d'accueil
Xperflex Cardio Souplesse et aide à la prise de décision clinique

Xperflex Cardio

Souplesse et aide à la prise de décision clinique

Le système de physiomonitorage Xper Flex Cardio associe la souplesse adaptée à de nombreux environnements interventionnels à des outils d’aide à la décision clinique, qui contribuent à des diagnostic précis.

Caractéristiques
Conception à faible encombrement

Avec un format de 19,05 cm x 15,24 cm x 25,4 cm seulement, Xper Flex Cardio s’adapte à presque tous les types de salles et son système de montage VESA permet de l’installer dans divers environnements.
Aide à la prise de décision

Aide à la prise de décision avant, pendant et après les procédures interventionnelles

Des fonctions avancées d’aide à la prise de décision clinique offrent des informations patient importantes dans la salle de préparation du patient, pendant la procédure interventionnelle et dans la salle de réveil. Il suffit ensuite d’un simple clic pour capturer les données utiles dans un rapport ECG.
FFR intégré

Le FFR intégré obtient efficacement les mesures FFR

Xper Flex Cardio affiche des mesures FFR (Fractional Flow Reserve) en temps réel, puis les enregistre dans le dossier de salle de cathétérisme et hémodynamique afin de renseigner automatiquement les données FFR dans les rapports.
Algorithme DXL

L’algorithme ECG DXL offre précision et cohérence

L’algorithme ECG DXL produit des mesures ECG précises et cohérentes, utilisées pour générer des énoncés d’interprétation. En appliquant des critères spécifiques à l’âge et au sexe, cet algorithme offre une interprétation d’ECG qui aide les cliniciens à évaluer précisément l’état cardiaque des patients.
Détection de l’artère responsable

La détection de l’artère responsable aide à localiser les occlusions

La détection de l’artère responsable fournit des suggestions de site probable d’occlusion avant une procédure de cathétérisme, afin de gagner un temps précieux et de faciliter la programmation des procédures.
Les représentations ST Map indiquent le sus-décalage du segment ST

Les représentations ST Map indiquent le sus-décalage du segment ST ou la dépression

Nos représentations ST Map brevetées offrent une indication graphique du sus-décalage du segment ST ou de la dépression à partir d’ECG à 12 ou 16 électrodes sur les plans frontaux et transversaux. Elles aident les médecins à évaluer l’état d’un patient avant et pendant la procédure, ainsi qu’à évaluer les résultats de l’intervention.
ECG 16 dérivations

Les ECG 16 dérivations fournissent plus d’informations

Xper Flex Cardio donne le choix entre les ECG à 12 et 16 dérivations. Avec quatre dérivations supplémentaires pour améliorer la détection de l’infarctus postérieur et du ventricule droit, l’ECG à 16 dérivations remplit les “angles morts” d’un ECG à 12 dérivations.
Valeurs critiques

Les valeurs critiques soulignent les résultats importants

Les valeurs critiques sont des indications clairement visibles apparaissant sur les rapports ECG. Elles mettent en évidence les états de santé exigeant une attention clinique immédiate et facilitent la prise de décisions relatives à la qualité ou au parcours de soins.

