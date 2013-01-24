Page d'accueil
Xper Transcription est un outil fiable permettant aux médecins et cliniciens de créer des rapports de procédure personnalisés pour les patients souffrant de problèmes cardiovasculaires. Cette solution facilite la communication sur l’ensemble du processus de soins.

Caractéristiques
Dossier patient électronique unique

Dossier patient électronique unique pour le stockage des données

En stockant les données patient dans un seul dossier patient électronique, Xper Transcription préserve l’intégrité des données et renforce votre efficacité. Ce dossier est facilement accessible lors des visites de suivi et toutes les informations saisies par le médecin sont stockées de manière sécurisée dans la base de données.
Processus automatisés

Processus automatisés réduisant le risque d’erreur

La solution Xper Transcription automatise les processus afin de réduire le risque d’erreur associé aux tâches administratives répétitives. Elle vous fournit ainsi des données plus fiables, tout en vous assurant un gain de temps.
Création de rapports simple et rapide

Création de rapports simple et rapide pour une plus grande efficacité

Avec Xper Transcription, les tâches de dictée, transcription et modification de données sont plus rapides. Ainsi, le médecin perd moins de temps et le personnel soignant peut se consacrer à la prise en charge des patients plutôt qu’à la création de rapports.
Fonctions d’importation et d’exportation

Rapports détaillés en quelques clics

Vous pouvez sélectionner individuellement les images, courbes et graphiques des arbres coronaires et vasculaires périphériques afin de les inclure dans le rapport ou les intégrer automatiquement. Vous pouvez ensuite sauvegarder le rapport au format PDF ou imprimer les graphiques des arbres coronaires et vasculaires périphériques séparément.
Création de rapports rapide

Création de rapports rapide pour des réponses rapides

Xper Transcription améliore la prise en charge des patients grâce à sa fonction de création de rapports rapide. Vous obtenez ainsi rapidement des réponses à vos questions cliniques.
Modèles types

Modèles types pour plus d’efficacité

Vous pouvez définir des modèles types pour certaines procédures spécifiques. Pour les personnaliser, il vous suffit de sélectionner certaines sections puis de les sauvegarder afin de les insérer facilement dans un autre rapport.
Modèles de rapport personnalisables

Modèles de rapport personnalisables pour plus de rapidité et de facilité

Notre solution Xper Transcription repose sur des modèles de rapport personnalisables conçus pour faciliter vos processus de travail. Ils vous permettent de créer, modifier et personnaliser rapidement et facilement vos propres modèles de rapport. Cela vous fait gagner un temps précieux, réduit la saisie de données redondantes et vous offre une plus grande flexibilité.
Anatomy editor

Anatomy editor détecte les lésions

L’outil Anatomy editor vous permet de détecter les lésions et sites de greffe sur les graphiques de l’arbre coronaire ou périphérique. Le logiciel Xper Transcription retranscrit automatiquement ces données dans la fenêtre des résultats concernant l’arbre coronaire ou périphérique ainsi que dans le compte-rendu de l’intervention.
Partage des rapports

Partage des rapports pour une meilleure communication entre médecins

Grâce à Xper Transcription, les médecins peuvent partager les rapports de transcription finalisés en toute simplicité.

