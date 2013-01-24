Termes recherchés
Xper Transcription est un outil fiable permettant aux médecins et cliniciens de créer des rapports de procédure personnalisés pour les patients souffrant de problèmes cardiovasculaires. Cette solution facilite la communication sur l’ensemble du processus de soins.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Dossier patient électronique unique pour le stockage des données
Processus automatisés réduisant le risque d’erreur
Création de rapports simple et rapide pour une plus grande efficacité
Rapports détaillés en quelques clics
Création de rapports rapide pour des réponses rapides
Modèles types pour plus d’efficacité
Modèles de rapport personnalisables pour plus de rapidité et de facilité
Anatomy editor détecte les lésions
Partage des rapports pour une meilleure communication entre médecins
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand