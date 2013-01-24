Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Centre de solutions de soins clients Assistance Clients

Centre de solutions de soins clients

Assistance Clients

Trouver des produits similaires

Lorsque vous avez des questions ou besoin d’assistance, vous souhaitez contacter directement des personnes qualifiées disposant des compétences et outils nécessaires pour résoudre rapidement votre problème. Le Centre de solutions de soins clients Philips a été spécifiquement conçu à cette fin.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Ressources et expertise de niveau exceptionnel

Des ressources et une expertise de niveau exceptionnel offrent une assistance de pointe

En un appel, vous accédez au Centre de solutions de soins clients Philips et aux équipes de support clinique et technique dédiées. Nos experts travaillent 24h/24* avec des connaissances spécifiques à votre système afin de traiter les besoins dès leur apparition.
Une réponse complète

Une réponse complète pour résoudre rapidement les problèmes

Plus de 60 agents disposant d’une formation de pointe sont prêts à répondre aux clients Philips du continent américain.*Ces agents ont à leur disposition les services de plus de 1 700 responsables techniques, plus de 200 agents d’assistance technique et clinique nationaux et plus de 25 agents spécialisés dans les pièces.Nous nous engageons à résoudre vos problèmes rapidement et efficacement. Nous répondons à vos appels en 30 secondes en moyenne et vous mettons en relation avec le représentant le plus qualifié.
Environnement de simulation

Environnement de simulation pour accélérer les réponses

Notre centre de données de modalités permet de simuler votre environnement de travail avec des produits et logiciels Philips, y compris des modèles de processus de travail sur toutes les modalités. L’accès à notre base de données mondiale fournit à nos spécialistes des connaissances complètes pour accélérer les réponses à vos questions.
Gestion à distance

Gestion à distance via une connexion sécurisée

Philips Remote Services (PRS) représente l’une des méthodes les plus rapides de résolution des incidents de service, un réseau haut débit avancé permettant à nos experts cliniques et techniques de se connecter à votre équipement Philips sur des liaisons cryptées sécurisées. Bien souvent, les techniciens et experts techniques Philips peuvent prendre les commandes de votre système à l’aide de notre technologie Remote Desktop et vous guider tout au long des étapes requises pour résoudre le problème par téléphone.
Support proactif

Support proactif pour éviter les perturbations

Bien souvent, votre équipement médical** lui-même envoie une alerte au Centre et les problèmes peuvent être traités ou résolus à distance avant même que vous en ayez pris connaissance. Un appel reçu sur trois est en effet résolu à distance grâce à nos technologies avancées.
Accélérer les appels sur site

Accélérer les appels sur site pour éviter les retards

Si nous ne pouvons pas fournir une solution à distance, notre réseau de responsables techniques et de dépôts de pièces fournissent de nouvelles pièces à votre établissement sans délai. Une communication claire, notre collaboration et notre fiabilité nous permettent de vous servir sans interruption de vos activités. Le Centre de solutions de soins clients Philips offre les résultats dont vous avez besoin pour assurer des soins de grande qualité.
Services pièces et assistance

Centre d’excellence pour les services pièces et assistance

Des pièces de rechange OEM et OEM de grande qualité pour plusieurs modalités et fabricants sont gérées de façon stratégique par un centre de service clientèle. Nos solutions pièces sont complétées par l’assistance technique rapide de nos experts, qui inclut le diagnostic et l’identification des pièces à distance.
Formation utile

Formation utile pour compléter vos connaissances

Le Centre de solutions de soins clients Philips abrite des locaux de formation ultramodernes, dans lesquels sont proposées des formations cliniques aux clients détenant un système Ultrasons, ainsi que des formations cliniques et techniques garantissant la maîtrise des systèmes de gestion de la qualité par nos équipes.
  • * Les durées d’assistance technique et clinique varient selon les modalités.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand