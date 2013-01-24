Page d'accueil
Vous comptez sur vos systèmes d’imagerie pour générer des images de qualité diagnostique, réaliser des examens à la demande et vous aider à assurer des soins de qualité. Philips Services propose une assistance technique et clinique à distance pour vous aider à exploiter au mieux vos systèmes d’imagerie Philips et tiers.

Caractéristiques
Augmentation du temps d’utilisation et des performances cliniques

Augmentation du temps d’utilisation et des performances cliniques grâce à des outils fiables

Nous améliorons sans cesse nos services d’assistance à distance pour contribuer à votre succès. De nombreux services qui exigeaient auparavant des déplacements sur site sont désormais disponibles en vous connectant rapidement à nos experts à distance. Cela vous aide à améliorer les prises en charge et à réduire les coûts.Notre Remote Desktop traite les problèmes d’assistance par une visite à l’écran plutôt que sur site. Un expert à distance peut réaliser le diagnostic à distance pour identifier une erreur système, consulter des images du système et des fichiers journaux, et avec votre autorisation, prendre les commandes de votre système à distance.Si une visite sur place est nécessaire, l’expert à distance peut fournir un diagnostic technique et identifier les pièces défectueuses à l’avance avant d’accélérer la réparation et la résolution du problème.
Protection efficace

Protection efficace pour gérer les coûts et améliorer le fonctionnement

Notre connexion haut débit hautement sécurisée relie votre système d’imagerie directement à Philips.Nous utilisons un réseau privé virtuel (VPN) pour aider à entretenir vos systèmes sans interrompre vos activités quotidiennes. Désormais, de nombreux services qui nécessitaient auparavant le déplacement sur site d’un technicien sont accessibles directement en vous connectant à nos services à distance du Customer Care Solutions Center.Nous pouvons à distance identifier les erreurs du système, les diagnostiquer et les résoudre. Nous pouvons également réaliser des réparations immédiates à distance.En étroite collaboration avec votre service et le votre personnel informatique, les spécialistes Philips aident à concevoir et mettre en place une solution de services à distance spécialement configurée pour votre environnement (systèmes Philips et tiers*).
Performances de pointe

Performances de pointe avec une connectivité sécurisée

Notre réseau privé virtuel avancé permet une assistance* proactive à distance sans interrompre vos activités quotidiennes, une procédure proactive de résolution des problèmes avec des performances quantifiables.Plutôt que de se laisser surprendre par un problème sur un système, le service d’assistance à distance proactive (sur certains systèmes) surveille en continu les paramètres clés du système et informe un responsable technique à distance de toute anomalie avant qu’elle ne nuise aux performances des équipements.Renforcez les performances et le temps d’utilisation opérationnelle grâce à la surveillance proactive, aux diagnostics à distance et aux réparations rapides.
Expertise éprouvée

Expertise éprouvée – base de connaissances fondée sur des années d’expérience

Lorsque vous avez besoin d’assistance pour une procédure clinique ou de résoudre rapidement un problème de service, vous voulez avoir à vos côtés des experts disposant de connaissances techniques approfondies et d’une grande expérience. Personne ne connaît mieux nos systèmes d’imagerie que nos spécialistes en applications cliniques, nos techniciens à distance et nos responsables techniques.Nos experts cliniques et techniques ont accumulé des décennies d’expérience du diagnostic à distance, du dépannage et de la résolution des problèmes sur les systèmes connectés. Ils travaillent à vos côtés pour résoudre les problèmes à distance rapidement. Et si des visites sur site sont requises, les responsables techniques reçoivent des diagnostics en temps réel afin de trouver les solutions plus rapidement.
  • * Peut ne pas s’appliquer à certains systèmes

