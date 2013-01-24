Termes recherchés
Vous comptez sur vos systèmes d’imagerie pour générer des images de qualité diagnostique, réaliser des examens à la demande et vous aider à assurer des soins de qualité. Philips Services propose une assistance technique et clinique à distance pour vous aider à exploiter au mieux vos systèmes d’imagerie Philips et tiers.
Augmentation du temps d’utilisation et des performances cliniques grâce à des outils fiables
Protection efficace pour gérer les coûts et améliorer le fonctionnement
Performances de pointe avec une connectivité sécurisée
Expertise éprouvée – base de connaissances fondée sur des années d’expérience
