Quand il est installé sur les moniteurs de chevet IntelliVue, ProtocolWatch simplifie la mise en œuvre de protocoles de traitement du sepsis fondés sur des données symptomatiques.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Détection automatique des symptômes pour un maximum de transparence
Surveillance constante grâce aux fonctions de dépistage du sepsis sévère
“Surviving Sepsis Campaign” (SSC) – Consignes basées sur des preuves
