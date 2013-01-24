Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

IntelliVue Moniteur patient pour contrôles ponctuels

IntelliVue MP5SC

Moniteur patient pour contrôles ponctuels

Philips IntelliVue MP5SC avec IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) améliore la prise en charge des patients en fournissant les mesures recherchées et l’aide à la prise de décision clinique sur le lieu des soins.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Mesures clés

Des mesures clés qui facilitent la prise de décision

Innovant et informatif, le MP5SC fournit des mesures clés, y compris SpO₂, PNI, SureTemp et CO₂ Microstream pour faciliter les décisions du clinicien aux côtés du patient.
Modes de fonctionnement flexibles

Modes de fonctionnement flexibles pour la médecine générale

Le moniteur peut être utilisé en mode Surveillance continue ou SpotCheck (contrôles ponctuels). En mode continu, l’IntelliVue MP5SC peut être utilisé pour la surveillance de chevet à long terme. Son progiciel EWS Escalation Package en option permet de convertir le MP5SC en un moniteur d’ECG complet grâce à un appareil de télémétrie portatif lorsqu’une surveillance accrue est requise, par exemple pendant un événement codé.
Grand écran tactile 8,4”

Le grand écran tactile 8,4” affiche les données clés en un instant

Ce moniteur a un grand écran tactile 8,4” lumineux permettant une grande souplesse de configuration des paramètres pour améliorer la prise en charge des patients.
Connectivité flexible

Connexion MX40 flexible avec signal SRR

Connexion à l’IntelliVue MX40 via signal SRR pour les paramètres vitaux multipatient et l’affichage occasionnel de la surveillance continue.
Interface utilisateur IntelliVue

L’interface utilisateur IntelliVue simplifie la surveillance

L’interface utilisateur IntelliVue est optimisée pour être facile à utiliser en médecine générale. Elle permet un processus de travail efficace et ses nombreux paramètres aident les équipes soignantes à simplifier la mesure, l’évaluation et la documentation des paramètres vitaux et des scores EWS des patients.
Consommables standard

Consommables standard – comme sur les autres moniteurs IntelliVue

Le MP5SC utilise les mêmes accessoires que le reste de la gamme IntelliVue pour standardiser la formation, les commandes et l’utilisation dans tout votre établissement.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring

IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring pour accélérer les interventions

L’IntelliVue MP5SC est entièrement configurable avec les réglages, paramètres, alarmes et affichages IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS). Il donne aux équipes soignantes un accès direct à un système de score automatique conformément à la politique et aux directives de leur hôpital.Quels que soient le niveau de criticité des patients et la fréquence de collecte des paramètres vitaux, IntelliVue Guardian EWS peut aider les équipes soignantes à identifier rapidement une détérioration de l’état de santé des patients grâce à des calculs Early Warning Scoring faciles et rapides.
Aide à la prise de décision clinique

Aide à la prise de décision clinique – IntelliVue Guardian EWS standard

Aide à la prise de décision clinique standard d’IntelliVue Guardian EWS avec progiciel EWS Escalation Package en option pour le monitorage de l’ECG sans fil avec des appareils de télémétrie portatifs.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand