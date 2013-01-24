Termes recherchés
Philips IntelliVue MP5SC avec IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) améliore la prise en charge des patients en fournissant les mesures recherchées et l’aide à la prise de décision clinique sur le lieu des soins.
Des mesures clés qui facilitent la prise de décision
Modes de fonctionnement flexibles pour la médecine générale
Le grand écran tactile 8,4” affiche les données clés en un instant
Connexion MX40 flexible avec signal SRR
L’interface utilisateur IntelliVue simplifie la surveillance
Consommables standard – comme sur les autres moniteurs IntelliVue
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring pour accélérer les interventions
Aide à la prise de décision clinique – IntelliVue Guardian EWS standard
