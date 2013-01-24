Termes recherchés
Les moniteurs patient SureSigns série VM sont destinés à la surveillance, l’enregistrement et la génération d’alarmes de nombreux paramètres physiologiques pour les patients adultes, enfants et nouveau-nés, dans des environnements hospitaliers, y compris pour les transports intra-hospitaliers.
Le vaste panel de mesures du VM8 en font un moniteur idéal
Écran flexible et lisible pour faciliter l’utilisation
Batterie lithium-ion pour une utilisation en tout lieu
Les alarmes configurables vous signalent les changements de circonstances
Les caractéristiques de connectivité améliorent la fiabilité et le processus de travail
Pied à roulettes ou option de montage mural pour trouver une position très pratique pour votre moniteur.
Enregistreur intégral en option pour surveiller les tendances
Lecteur de code-barres en option pour entrer l’ID du patient
Gamme complète d’accessoires pour personnaliser votre configuration
