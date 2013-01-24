Termes recherchés
L’architecture du système EPIQ 5 – la plus puissante que nous ayons développée en échographie – améliore tous les aspects de l’acquisition acoustique et du traitement des images, vous permettant ainsi d’apprécier véritablement l’évolution de l’échographie vers une modalité particulièrement riche en informations.
Processus de travail avancés pour plus d’ergonomie et de mobilité
Anatomical Intelligence : précision des images
Technologie PureWave pour l’imagerie des patients techniquement difficiles
Interface tactile de type tablette pour faciliter la navigation
iSCAN optimise les images de manière automatique
Réduction des risques de troubles musculo‑squelettiques grâce à un design ergonomique
Grande mobilité pour réaliser des examens en toutes circonstances
Silencieux pour les petites salles d’examen
Prise en charge DICOM multimodalité pour simplifier la consultation
Élastographie par ondes de cisaillement pour simplifier l’identification des lésions hépatiques
