EPIQ Échographe Premium

EPIQ 5

Échographe Premium

L’architecture du système EPIQ 5 – la plus puissante que nous ayons développée en échographie – améliore tous les aspects de l’acquisition acoustique et du traitement des images, vous permettant ainsi d’apprécier véritablement l’évolution de l’échographie vers une modalité particulièrement riche en informations.

Processus de travail avancés

Processus de travail avancés pour plus d’ergonomie et de mobilité

L’échographe EPIQ 5 place les échographistes au cœur de notre approche Premium : simplicité d’utilisation, mobilité, rationalisation des processus de travail et ergonomie. Nous avons entièrement repensé l’interaction entre le clinicien et son échographe, et ce à tous les niveaux, tout en conservant un mode de fonctionnement intuitif et silencieux.
Anatomical Intelligence

Anatomical Intelligence : précision des images

Notre approche innovante AIUS (intelligence anatomique appliquée à l’échographie) est au cœur de l’architecture de l’EPIQ 5 et vise à faire évoluer un échographe auparavant passif en un outil diagnostic extrêmement adaptatif. Grâce aux outils de quantification éprouvés, les examens sont faciles à réaliser, davantage reproductibles et plus riches en informations. L’AIUS vise à automatiser les étapes répétitives et à fournir une analyse complète et entièrement informatisée, avec une intervention minimale de l’utilisateur, afin de vous procurer les résultats dont vous avez besoin.
PureWave

Technologie PureWave pour l’imagerie des patients techniquement difficiles

La technologie de cristal PureWave constitue la plus grande innovation de ces 40 dernières années en termes de matériaux transducteurs piézoélectriques. Les cristaux se caractérisent notamment par leur pureté et leur homogénéité, ce qui les rend plus efficaces de 85 % par rapport aux matériaux piézoélectriques classiques. Cette technologie offre une meilleure pénétration pour les patients techniquement difficiles ainsi qu’une résolution extrêmement fine, et ce avec une seule sonde.
Interface tactile de type tablette

Interface tactile de type tablette pour faciliter la navigation

Grâce à son interface tactile de type tablette, vous pouvez accéder rapidement aux fonctions du système et réduire de 40 % le nombre de mouvements et de 15 % les déplacements nécessaires pour effectuer un examen.
Fonction iSCAN

iSCAN optimise les images de manière automatique

La fonction iSCAN en temps réel (AutoSCAN) optimise automatiquement le gain et le TGC pour fournir en continu des images de qualité.
Ergonomique

Réduction des risques de troubles musculo‑squelettiques grâce à un design ergonomique

Le panneau de commandes et le moniteur du système EPIQ sont articulés pour permettre à l’opérateur d’avoir une position ergonomique, qu’il soit assis ou debout, réduisant ainsi le risque de troubles musculo‑squelettiques dus aux mouvements répétitifs. Son grand écran de 21” (53,4 cm) offre une visualisation optimale dans tout type d’environnement. L’échographe EPIQ 7 comprend quatre connecteurs de sondes équipés d’une fonction d’éclairage ambiant afin de faciliter la sélection de la sonde lors de l’examen.
Grande mobilité

Grande mobilité pour réaliser des examens en toutes circonstances

L’EPIQ 5 est le plus léger de sa catégorie et peut donc facilement être transporté sur sol carrelé ou recouvert de moquette. Il ne suffit que de quelques secondes pour le mettre en veille, le déplacer et le redémarrer. De plus, le moniteur se replie pour réduire la hauteur totale du système lors du transport. Les crochets intégrés et le plateau de rangement pour câbles sont très pratiques pour réaliser des examens en toute mobilité.
Extrêmement silencieux

Silencieux pour les petites salles d’examen

L’EPIQ 5 est très silencieux : un test acoustique a établi qu’il émettait entre 37 et 41 dB lors de son fonctionnement, soit l’équivalent du niveau sonore ambiant dans une bibliothèque. Cela représente donc un avantage considérable pour les petites salles d’examen/d’acquisition.
Prise en charge DICOM multimodalité

Prise en charge DICOM multimodalité pour simplifier la consultation

Vous pouvez visualiser des images DICOM, notamment TDM, MN, IRM, mammographiques et échographiques, directement depuis votre système EPIQ. Il vous permet de comparer facilement les examens en cours aux examens antérieurs, sans utiliser de station de visualisation externe, et de visualiser ces images multimodalités en temps réel lors d’une exploration échographique. Effectuez ensuite une acquisition des images de comparaison côte-à-côte afin de documenter l’examen.
Élastographie par ondes de cisaillement

Élastographie par ondes de cisaillement pour simplifier l’identification des lésions hépatiques

Philips met à votre disposition des outils non invasifs qui simplifient l’évaluation hépatique. Grâce à notre technologie d’élastographie par ondes de cisaillement, obtenir des mesures de l’élasticité hépatique n’a jamais été aussi simple et rapide, même sur vos patients les moins échogènes. Cette technique non invasive et presque indolore est une étape simple et rapide pour les échographistes.

