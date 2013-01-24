Termes recherchés
Sparq vous offre une nouvelle approche de l’échographie. En simplifiant le guidage des procédures, cet échographe Philips vous permet de travailler rapidement et dans de bonnes conditions, vous laissant ainsi davantage de temps à consacrer à vos patients.
Philips Sparq : ergonomique et convivial
Needle Visualization facilite le suivi des procédures
Mode Simplicity pour simplifier l’utilisation du système
Design ergonomique adapté aux environnements difficiles
Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur
Axe central et quadrillage pour les procédures hors plan
Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie
SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit
Nombreuses applications cliniques pour l’anesthésie loco-régionale
Panneau de commande étanche pour un nettoyage facile
