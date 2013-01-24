Page d'accueil
Sparq vous offre une nouvelle approche de l’échographie. En simplifiant le guidage des procédures, cet échographe Philips vous permet de travailler rapidement et dans de bonnes conditions, vous laissant ainsi davantage de temps à consacrer à vos patients.

Caractéristiques
Mode Simplicity

Philips Sparq : ergonomique et convivial

Interface dynamique et intuitive

L’échographe Sparq dispose d’une interface dynamique, sans touches. La fonction AutoSCAN identifie automatiquement le type de tissu et ajuste en continu le gain d’image pendant l’acquisition afin de réduire l’interaction avec les commandes du système.
Mode Simplicity pour simplifier l’utilisation du système

L’échographe Sparq est équipé du mode Simplicity, qui facilite l’examen en donnant uniquement accès aux fonctionnalités les plus fréquemment utilisées, à l’aide d’un seul bouton.
Design ergonomique

Design ergonomique adapté aux environnements difficiles

Sparq est réglable en hauteur et dispose d’un moniteur grand format de 17” (43 cm) monté sur un bras articulé, afin de s’adapter aux environnements cliniques les plus difficiles. Son format réduit le rend très maniable et il comprend un espace de rangement pour câbles. Le lecteur de codes-barres (disponible en option) permet, quant à lui, d’obtenir les informations patient à partir du code-barres généré par votre établissement, pour une plus grande efficacité et une diminution des erreurs de saisie.
Adaptateur multiconnecteur

Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur

Cet adaptateur permet de connecter jusqu’à trois sondes au système simultanément, vous pouvez ainsi facilement changer de sonde en cours d’examen.
Needle Visualization

Needle Visualization facilite le suivi des procédures

Sparq intègre une technologie optimisant le guidage de l’aiguille. En effet, cette fonction offre une meilleure visualisation de l’aiguille sans dégrader l’image, ce qui permet de guider rapidement l’aiguille vers la structure anatomique cible.
Axe central et quadrillage

Axe central et quadrillage pour les procédures hors plan

Les sondes Philips L12-4 et C6-2 comportent un repère central correspondant au centre de l’image, afin de faciliter les procédures hors plan. Sur l’écran de l’échographe, un quadrillage fournit une estimation visuelle de la cible et de la distance. De plus, des repères de profondeur fournissent rapidement des informations sur la profondeur de l’image, sans avoir à réaliser de mesure spécifique.
Fonctionnement sur batterie

Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie

Des fonctionnalités avancées telles que le fonctionnement sur batterie et la mise en route instantanée permettent une évaluation plus rapide, afin de réaliser plusieurs examens sans interruption du système.
Imagerie SonoCT et XRES

SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit

En regroupant, en temps réel, plusieurs images en une, SonoCT offre un résultat de qualité. SonoCT réduit considérablement le nombre d’artefacts présents lors des examens d’échographie classiques, tandis que XRES crée des images presque sans bruit, avec une grande qualité d’image et de définition des contours.
Nombreuses applications cliniques

Nombreuses applications cliniques pour l’anesthésie loco-régionale

Avec son large choix de sondes et de fonctions adaptées à différentes morphologies, Sparq offre de nombreuses applications cliniques ainsi qu’une grande qualité d’image. Voici quelques-unes des applications prises en charge : imagerie cardiaque, vasculaire, des nerfs, du rachis, de l’appareil musculo-tendineux, des structures superficielles, des poumons et échocardiographie transœsophagienne.
Panneau de commande étanche

Panneau de commande étanche pour un nettoyage facile

Sparq est équipé d’un panneau de commande en verre trempé, étanche et facile à nettoyer.

