CX50 Échographe

CX50 POC

Échographe

Il vous apporte la garantie d’obtenir des images de grande qualité lors des procédures de blocage nerveux échoguidées, même sur les patients techniquement difficiles.

Caractéristiques
Technologie Premium

Qualité d’image Premium pour l’anesthésie loco-régionale

Le CX50 POC offre des performances optimales grâce à la technologie Premium auparavant réservée aux échographes sur chariot iE33 et iU22, telles que PureWave, SonoCT et XRES. Vous obtenez ainsi des images d’une grande qualité, vous permettant de repérer rapidement le nerf ainsi que de visualiser avec précision la sono‑anatomie et l’aiguille tout au long de l’intervention.
Imagerie PureWave

Solution PureWave adaptée aux patients techniquement difficiles

PureWave devient mobile. C’est la plus grande innovation de ces 40 dernières années en matière de technologie de transducteur piézoélectrique. Plus d’un million d’examens échographiques ont déjà bénéficié du niveau remarquable de pénétration et de résolution distale de la technologie PureWave. Elle offre une excellente qualité d’image 2D notamment sur les blocs nerveux profonds et chez les patients techniquement difficiles. Cette technologie unique est désormais à la portée de votre service d’anesthésie loco-régionale.
Needle Visualization

Needle Visualization pour une visualisation plus précise de l’aiguille

Lors d’interventions échoguidées, la fonction de visualisation de l’aiguille du CX50 POC facilite la pose de cathéters veineux centraux et autres procédures invasives. L’aiguille apparaît plus nettement sans que l’image du tissu environnant soit dégradée. Vous bénéficiez ainsi d’une excellente visibilité de l’anatomie et d’une plus grande précision au cours des interventions.
Imagerie SonoCT et XRES

SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit

En regroupant, en temps réel, plusieurs images en une, SonoCT offre un résultat de grande qualité. Le traitement adaptatif des images XRES élimine presque tous les artefacts liés au bruit de rétrodiffusion et améliore la netteté des images ainsi que la définition des contours. La technologie XRES est compatible avec toutes les sondes d’imagerie.
Échographe mobile

Échographe mobile pour une grande liberté de déplacement

Emportez le CX50 POC partout où vous en avez besoin. Mobile et maniable, son chariot peut être déplacé au sein de l’environnement péri‑opératoire et dans tout l’hôpital. Le système CX50 POC est particulièrement adapté en cas d’intervention sur plusieurs sites. En effet, sa mallette de transport vous permet de l’emporter dans des unités annexes pour réaliser des blocages nerveux où que vous soyez.
Fonctionnement sur batterie

Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie

Ses fonctionnalités avancées telles que le fonctionnement sur batterie et la mise en route instantanée en font un outil facile à utiliser et rapidement opérationnel dans les environnements périopératoires, pour visualiser la sono-anatomie et identifier la cible. Enfin, le CX50 POC vous permet d’obtenir des images de haute qualité pour tous les cas d’anésthésie par blocage nerveux.
Adaptateur multiconnecteur

Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur

Cet adaptateur permet de connecter jusqu’à trois sondes au système, vous pouvez ainsi facilement changer de sonde en cours d’examen.
Fonction iSCAN

iSCAN optimise l’image de manière efficace et automatique

Avec iSCAN, l’optimisation de l’image s’effectue facilement à l’aide d’un seul bouton, pour une image et un signal Doppler de qualité. Vous consacrez ainsi moins de temps à l’acquisition des images et davantage à vos patients.

