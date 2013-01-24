Termes recherchés
Il vous apporte la garantie d’obtenir des images de grande qualité lors des procédures de blocage nerveux échoguidées, même sur les patients techniquement difficiles.
Qualité d’image Premium pour l’anesthésie loco-régionale
Solution PureWave adaptée aux patients techniquement difficiles
Needle Visualization pour une visualisation plus précise de l’aiguille
SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit
Échographe mobile pour une grande liberté de déplacement
Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie
Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur
iSCAN optimise l’image de manière efficace et automatique
