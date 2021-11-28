Sham Sokka, PhD
Head of Innovation and Marketing, Precision Diagnosis, Philips
Richard G. Barr MD, PhD, FACR, FSRU, FAIUM
Professor of Radiology, Northeastern Ohio Medical University
Victoria Bedel, MBA, RT, R, CT
Senior Vice President, NE OperationsRadNet, Inc.
Edward Steiner, MD, FACR
Chairman, WellSpan Imaging and Radiation Oncology York Hospital
In-person corporate symposium*
Tuesday, November 30
McCormick Place, South Building, Level 1, Room S101 + live stream
Time: 9:30-10:30 AM CST
Shez Partovi
Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Royal Philips
Lyndsey Burton, MD
Worldwide Healthcare and Life Sciences Physician Lead, Amazon Web Services
Nina Kottler, MD, MS
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Clinical AI
Alan Pitt, MD
Professor of Neuroradiology, Barrow Neurological Institute
