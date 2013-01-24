Page d'accueil
Imagerie par résonance magnétique

Proposez des services IRM quotidiens d’excellence, sans hélium1

Philips MR Ingenia Ambition 1.5T2 


Grâce à son nouvel aimant révolutionnaire BlueSeal entièrement fermé, le système Ingenia Ambition X vous permet d’être plus productif¹ lors de vos opérations IRM sans hélium.


L’Ingenia Ambition X offre une qualité d’image exceptionnelle, même pour les patients techniquement difficiles, et effectue des examens IRM jusqu’à 50 % plus rapides⁵ pour vous aider à exceller cliniquement chaque jour. La rapidité du temps d’examen global est obtenue par l’amélioration du temps de prise en charge du patient au tunnel, avec le positionnement guidé sans contact du patient, combinée à une accélération par Compressed SENSE des acquisitions 2D et 3D pour toutes les anatomies.

En outre, l’Ingenia Ambition offre une expérience audiovisuelle immersive qui rassure les patients et les guide tout au long de l’examen IRM.

    Pourquoi opter pour le développement durable dans le domaine de la santé aujourd’hui en pensant aux patients de demain

    Arjen Radder
    Les précieuses ressources de la terre sont limitées. Le charbon, le pétrole brut et les gaz naturels tels que l’hélium disparaîtront tous un jour. C’est un fait dont nous sommes tous conscients. Cela fait des années que les physiciens, les responsables de cabinets de radiologie et toutes les autres personnes utilisant l’IRM rêvent de trouver une manière de se passer de l’hélium. Chez Philips, nous sommes conscients du rôle que nous avons à jouer dans la préservation des ressources naturelles, la recherche de nouvelles solutions et la limitation des risques de pénurie d’hélium pour les établissements de santé à travers le monde. 
    Lire le blog d’Arjen Radder

    Ambition

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X


    Proposez des services IRM quotidiens d’excellence, sans hélium1
    Compressed SENSE

    Compressed SENSE

    Précision et rapidité, à chaque examen
    3D APT

    3D APT

    Diagnostic plus fiable en neuro-oncologie
    Sélecteur d’applications cliniques

    Sélecteur d’applications cliniques

    Trouvez les applications cliniques adaptées à vos besoins.
    Sélecteur d’antenne

    Sélecteur d’antenne

    Voir toutes les antennes pour Ingenia Ambition 1.5T
    1 Ingenia Ambition est un système entièrement fermé, permettant des opérations IRM sans hélium.

    2 Ingenia Ambition n’a pas encore reçu le marquage CE et n’est pas disponible à la vente.

    3 Rapport de recherche sur le marché MarkeTech 2017.

    4 Par rapport à l’aimant Ingenia 1.5T ZBO. 

    5 Par rapport aux examens Philips ne disposant pas de la technologie Compressed SENSE.

    6 Basé sur des tests internes.

    7 SmartExam n’est pas disponible pour les patients porteurs d’implants à RM conditionnelle.

    8 Offre soumise à conditions. Pays sélectionnés uniquement. 

    9 À utiliser uniquement avec des implants sécurisés pour l’IRM ou à RM conditionnelle en suivant scrupuleusement les instructions d’utilisation.

    10 Par rapport à l’acquisition sans ComforTone.

    11 Par rapport à la moyenne des 5 autres scanners IRM Philips Ingenia sans les solutions Ambient Experience et In-Bore Connect. 

    12 En utilisant la pré-impulsion MSDE sang noir avec STIR/SPAIR, par rapport à notre séquence STIR/SPAIR sans pré-impulsion MSDE.

