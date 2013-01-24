Besoin de plus d'informations sur l’Ingenia Ambition ?
Cliquez ici pour plus d'informations et nous vous contacterons bientôt.
1 Ingenia Ambition est un système entièrement fermé, permettant des opérations IRM sans hélium.
2 Ingenia Ambition n’a pas encore reçu le marquage CE et n’est pas disponible à la vente.
3 Rapport de recherche sur le marché MarkeTech 2017.
4 Par rapport à l’aimant Ingenia 1.5T ZBO.
5 Par rapport aux examens Philips ne disposant pas de la technologie Compressed SENSE.
6 Basé sur des tests internes.
7 SmartExam n’est pas disponible pour les patients porteurs d’implants à RM conditionnelle.
8 Offre soumise à conditions. Pays sélectionnés uniquement.
9 À utiliser uniquement avec des implants sécurisés pour l’IRM ou à RM conditionnelle en suivant scrupuleusement les instructions d’utilisation.
10 Par rapport à l’acquisition sans ComforTone.
11 Par rapport à la moyenne des 5 autres scanners IRM Philips Ingenia sans les solutions Ambient Experience et In-Bore Connect.
12 En utilisant la pré-impulsion MSDE sang noir avec STIR/SPAIR, par rapport à notre séquence STIR/SPAIR sans pré-impulsion MSDE.
