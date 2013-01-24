

L’Ingenia Ambition X offre une qualité d’image exceptionnelle, même pour les patients techniquement difficiles, et effectue des examens IRM jusqu’à 50 % plus rapides⁵ pour vous aider à exceller cliniquement chaque jour. La rapidité du temps d’examen global est obtenue par l’amélioration du temps de prise en charge du patient au tunnel, avec le positionnement guidé sans contact du patient, combinée à une accélération par Compressed SENSE des acquisitions 2D et 3D pour toutes les anatomies.



En outre, l’Ingenia Ambition offre une expérience audiovisuelle immersive qui rassure les patients et les guide tout au long de l’examen IRM.