Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Coussinets d’allaitement lavables Coussinets d’allaitement réutilisables doux et discrets

Coussinets d’allaitement lavables

Coussinets d’allaitement réutilisables doux et discrets

Trouver des produits similaires

Ces accessoires destinés aux mères allaitantes se composent d’une doublure extérieure élégante et d’une couche intérieure absorbante pour éviter les fuites. Ces coussinets sont lavables et séchables en machine.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand