Cette solution de visualisation avancée vous permet de gagner du temps, de consulter rapidement les images et d’optimiser les processus. En réduisant les étapes nécessaires à la visualisation et à l’interprétation des images, IntelliSpace PACS Radiology facilite la gestion des examens radiologiques complexes, de plus en plus nombreux.

Caractéristiques
Interface intuitive facilitant l’accès aux données

La solution IntelliSpace PACS Radiology intègre une interface utilisateur graphique intuitive permettant d’accéder rapidement à l’historique radiologique du patient et notamment aux rapports de diagnostic, notes d’examen, antécédents cliniques et images.
Outils personnalisables en fonction de vos préférences

Vous pouvez facilement configurer l’environnement de l’application selon vos préférences.
Optimisation de l’affichage dédié à la mammographie

La solution IntelliSpace PACS Radiology optimise les conditions de visualisation lors d’opérations d’inversion ou de fenêtrage et réduit l’utilisation du zoom.
Fonctions d’affichage et de formation améliorant la communication

La communication entre confrères est facilitée grâce à un affichage standardisé, la fonction de “glisser-déposer” ainsi qu’une présentation sur plusieurs pages.
Rationalisation des étapes de visualisation

La solution IntelliSpace PACS Radiology intègre de nombreuses fonctions qui simplifient et accélèrent les processus de travail. Le partage des listes d’examens et du planning du bloc opératoire ou de l’USI vous permettent d’être plus efficaces.
Affichage intelligent optimisant la manipulation des images

Grâce aux fonctions d’affichage suivantes vous pouvez étudier l’anatomie, la pathologie et la physiologie rapidement et en toute confiance : empilement automatique des examens de radiologie conventionnelle, affichage des examens échographiques en mode page avec boucles de lecture automatique et division automatique des séries IRM multidimensionnelles. Un affichage intelligent optimise la manipulation des données et vos processus de travail.
Protocoles d’affichage avancés pour tous types de données

Les affichages se présentent sous forme d’écrans liés à plusieurs volumes, avec des navigateurs 3D, une division multi-dynamique et la visualisation d’animations 4D. Ces protocoles faciles à intégrer assurent une visualisation avancée et offrent des fonctions de glisser-déposer et de sauvegarde.
Gestion intelligente de réconciliation des examens

La solution IntelliSpace PACS Radiology vous offre davantage de flexibilité : glissez-déposez d’autres images dans votre fenêtre ou sauvegardez-les en tant que nouveau protocole d’affichage.
Comparaison intelligente des examens

Glissez-déposez des examens sur votre écran pour lancer une comparaison automatique.
Simplicité de partage pour une meilleure collaboration

Sauvegardez vos résultats dans une animation libre prédéfinie ou un signet de saisie secondaire pour les médecins référents et facilitez ainsi les échanges entre confrères.
Technologie Philips iSyntax pour un rendu volumique

Basée sur des représentations mathématiques d’images appelées ondelettes, la technologie iSyntax permet un accès rapide aux images. Les images de qualité diagnostique sont transférées via votre réseau existant, aucune mise à niveau n’est donc nécessaire pour les grandes infrastructures. Les fonctions avancées de rendu volumique d’iSyntax sont directement accessibles depuis votre poste de travail.
Outils cliniques et de gestion des processus avancés pour plus d’efficacité

Vous pouvez compléter votre IntelliSpace PACS Radiology avec les autres solutions IntelliSpace PACS. Notre vaste portefeuille d’applications comprend des solutions avancées d’optimisation des processus, des applications cliniques ainsi que des solutions de gestion de la communication et d’interprétation en double lecture. Toutes ces applications sont accessibles à partir d’une même station de travail, vous n’avez donc besoin que d’une seule station.

