Cette solution de visualisation avancée vous permet de gagner du temps, de consulter rapidement les images et d’optimiser les processus. En réduisant les étapes nécessaires à la visualisation et à l’interprétation des images, IntelliSpace PACS Radiology facilite la gestion des examens radiologiques complexes, de plus en plus nombreux.
Interface intuitive facilitant l’accès aux données
Outils personnalisables en fonction de vos préférences
Optimisation de l’affichage dédié à la mammographie
Fonctions d’affichage et de formation améliorant la communication
Rationalisation des étapes de visualisation
Affichage intelligent optimisant la manipulation des images
Protocoles d’affichage avancés pour tous types de données
Gestion intelligente de réconciliation des examens
Comparaison intelligente des examens
Simplicité de partage pour une meilleure collaboration
Technologie Philips iSyntax pour un rendu volumique
Outils cliniques et de gestion des processus avancés pour plus d’efficacité
