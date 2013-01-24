Page d'accueil
SimplyGo Mini Concentrateur d’oxygène portable

SimplyGo Mini

Concentrateur d’oxygène portable

SimplyGo Mini a été conçu pour vous aider à développer votre activité en répondant aux besoins de vos patients grâce à un concentrateur d’oxygène portable à la fois léger, fiable et équipé de fonctionnalités pertinentes.

Conçu pour répondre aux besoins des patients actifs
Conçu pour répondre aux besoins des patients actifs

Conçu pour répondre aux besoins des patients actifs

Chez Philips Respironics, nous avons forgé notre réputation en concevant des produits de grande qualité. Avec SimplyGo Mini, vos patients bénéficient de la légèreté et de la fiabilité Philips.
Système performant
Système performant

Système performant

Lorsque vous équipez un patient d’un concentrateur d’oxygène portable, vous devez vous assurer que le dispositif est suffisamment fiable et performant pour éliminer les coûts récurrents liés à la gestion des bouteilles d’oxygène, réduire les coûts d’entretien, faciliter la gestion des stocks et limiter le nombre d’appels des patients.
Design simple et élégant
Design simple et élégant

Design simple et élégant

SimplyGo Mini est le concentrateur d’oxygène portable le plus compact et le plus léger jamais développé par Philips. Adapté aux patients d’aujourd’hui, il offre les caractéristiques suivantes : un design élégant, épuré, une batterie externe facile à retirer, un indicateur du niveau d’oxygène intuitif, un écran facile à comprendre, ainsi qu’une mallette de transport robuste et confortable.
Gamme Right Fit
Gamme Right Fit

Gamme Right Fit

SimplyGo Mini fait partie de la gamme Right Fit, un ensemble complet de programmes et produits d’oxygénothérapie inspirés par les patients et conçus pour votre établissement.

