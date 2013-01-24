Page d'accueil
Les sucettes pour nourrissons WubbaNub sont spécialement conçues pour maintenir la sucette Soothie bien placée sans utiliser de pince ni de cordon pour sucette.

La peluche douce encourage les mouvements des mains du bébé

La peluche douce de couleur vive donne au bébé quelque chose à attraper et aide à placer les mains du bébé sur la ligne médiane.
La sucette WubbaNub est proposée avec différentes formes d’animaux : pingouin, canard, grenouille ou chien.

