La peluche douce encourage les mouvements des mains du bébé
La peluche douce de couleur vive donne au bébé quelque chose à attraper et aide à placer les mains du bébé sur la ligne médiane.
Différents choix d’animaux
Différents choix d’animaux pour faciliter la différenciation au sein d’un groupe
La sucette WubbaNub est proposée avec différentes formes d’animaux : pingouin, canard, grenouille ou chien.
