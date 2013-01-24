La sucette Premium Soothie a été conçue pour les bébés de 0 à 3 mois, qui n’ont pas encore de dents et sont allaités ou alimentés au biberon. Sa conception monobloc est conforme aux recommandations de l’American Academy of Pediatrics.*
Nous sommes fiers que la sucette Philips Soothie ait été désignée meilleure sucette par le magasine American Baby, dans le cadre des American Baby Bests Awards 2014.
*Les marques THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS et AAP sont la propriété de l’American Academy of Pediatrics. Toute mention de la politique de l’AAP et toute utilisation de ses marques commerciales n’impliquent en aucune manière une approbation de ces produits par l’AAP. Les politiques de l’AAP sont sujettes à modification sans préavis. Rendez-vous sur le site www.aap.org pour plus d’informations sur l’AAP et ses politiques.
** American Baby® est une marque déposée de Meredith Corporation, utilisée avec son autorisation.
