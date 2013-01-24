Page d'accueil
Le masque de photothérapie WeeSpecs Supreme, conçu dans des matériaux innovants, occulte complètement la lumière et convient même aux bébés les plus petits.

Le masque de photothérapie WeeSpecs Supreme, découpé dans une mousse de couleur sombre, reprend la forme de lunettes et offre ainsi une protection de qualité contre la lumière, sans exercer de pression sur les yeux.
Une couche de mousse respirante et antidérapante maintient le masque WeeSpecs en place et l’empêche de glisser.

