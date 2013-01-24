By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Le masque de photothérapie WeeSpecs Supreme, découpé dans une mousse de couleur sombre, reprend la forme de lunettes et offre ainsi une protection de qualité contre la lumière, sans exercer de pression sur les yeux.
Mousse souple et respirante
Mousse souple et respirante
Une couche de mousse respirante et antidérapante maintient le masque WeeSpecs en place et l’empêche de glisser.
