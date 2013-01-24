Termes recherchés
La salle de cathétérisme ne doit pas être isolée, notre technologie de monitorage des paramètres physiologiques et de représentation graphique a donc été conçue pour s’étendre à l’ensemble de votre environnement de soins. Avec la solution de chevet et le poste central Xper Flex Cardio, bénéficiez d’une surveillance continue.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Suivi médical complet pour un traitement de qualité
Écran grand format pour afficher davantage d’informations
Rapport final de cardiologie
Algorithme Philips DXL pour optimiser vos compétences diagnostiques
Xper Information Management extrait les données sur demande
Meilleure communication avec le patient grâce au partage d’images
Interface SIH assurant la cohérence des données
Fonctionnalités avancées simplifiant le monitorage
Recueille toutes les données au chevet du patient pour plus de précision
Surveillance multi-patient depuis le poste central
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand