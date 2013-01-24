Termes recherchés
L’électrocardiographe Philips PageWriter TC50 est un appareil fiable, compact et facile à utiliser. Il intègre des technologies avancées, répond à vos exigences quotidiennes et vous laisse ainsi davantage de temps à consacrer à vos patients.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Assistance visuelle facilitant les ECG
Algorithme ECG 16 dérivations Philips DXL pour un diagnostic plus fiable
Gain de temps grâce à l’automatisation des rapports
Aide au positionnement des électrodes
Accélération de la prise en charge d’urgence grâce aux énoncés de valeurs critiques
Communication réseau avancée et bidirectionnelle pour une connexion sécurisée
Accès rapide aux ECG sauvegardés
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand