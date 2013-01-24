Page d'accueil
L’électrocardiographe Philips PageWriter TC50 est un appareil fiable, compact et facile à utiliser. Il intègre des technologies avancées, répond à vos exigences quotidiennes et vous laisse ainsi davantage de temps à consacrer à vos patients.

Caractéristiques
Assistance visuelle

Assistance visuelle facilitant les ECG

Sur l’électrocardiographe PageWriter TC50, chaque bouton s’allume successivement, vous indiquant ainsi comment réaliser un ECG en 3 étapes simples. Son grand écran tactile 10” (25 cm) vous facilite, quant à lui, encore davantage la tâche.
Algorithme 16 dérivations Philips DXL

Algorithme ECG 16 dérivations Philips DXL pour un diagnostic plus fiable

L’algorithme 16 dérivations Philips DXL propose une interprétation très précise des données ECG, ainsi qu’un ensemble d’outils avancés de diagnostic des infarctus de type STEMI afin d’interpréter le rythme et la morphologie d’un grand nombre de patients. Il comprend notamment les valeurs critiques, les représentations ST Map et l’identification de l’artère responsable.
Automatisation des rapports

Gain de temps grâce à l’automatisation des rapports

L’électrocardiographe PageWriter TC50 comprend une fonction d'automatisation des rapports ECG et de transfert sans fil visant à rationaliser vos processus.
Aide au positionnement des électrodes

Aide au positionnement des électrodes

La conception anatomique du module patient et la fonction LeadCheck facilitent le positionnement des fils d’électrodes, tandis que le système Trident les regroupe par trois afin d’éviter leur enchevêtrement.
Énoncés de valeurs critiques

Accélération de la prise en charge d’urgence grâce aux énoncés de valeurs critiques

En cas d’urgence, les énoncés de valeurs critiques sont automatiquement affichées de manière visible sur l’électrocardiographe PageWriter TC70 et imprimées sur les rapports ECG, afin d’attirer l’attention du personnel soignant sur les cas nécessitant une prise en charge immédiate. Les cliniciens peuvent ainsi intervenir rapidement et réduire le délai entre la reconnaissance d’une urgence cardiaque et l’intervention, telle qu’une angioplastie avec ballonnet.
Communication réseau avancée et bidirectionnelle

Communication réseau avancée et bidirectionnelle pour une connexion sécurisée

L’électrocardiographe PageWriter TC50 reposant sur une plate-forme standard, il s’intègre facilement à votre infrastructure informatique existante. Vous restez connecté en permanence, où que vous soyez. De plus, une connexion sans fil sécurisée via des protocoles LAN standard permet d’assurer la protection des données des patients, du personnel soignant et des informations financières.
ECG sauvegardés

Accès rapide aux ECG sauvegardés

Les cliniciens peuvent gagner du temps en récupérant les ECG antérieurs au chevet du patient, afin d’effectuer une comparaison rapide avec l’examen actuel.

