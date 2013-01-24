Termes recherchés
Sparq facilite l’acquisition et l’interprétation d’images échographiques de qualité en médecine d’urgence, pour travailler rapidement et dans de bonnes conditions, vous laissant ainsi davantage de temps à consacrer à vos patients.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Philips Sparq : ergonomique et convivial
Mode Simplicity pour simplifier l’utilisation du système
Panneau de commande étanche pour un nettoyage facile
Nombreuses applications cliniques pour la médecine d’urgence
Design ergonomique adapté aux environnements difficiles
Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur
Procédures faciles à suivre pour un fonctionnement rapide et efficace
Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie
SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand