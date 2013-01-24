Termes recherchés
Grâce à l’échographe Philips CX50 POC CompactXtreme, vous n’avez plus à choisir entre performance et mobilité en médecine d’urgence. Il vous permet d’acquérir rapidement et facilement les informations dont vous avez besoin.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Qualité d’image Premium en médecine d’urgence
Solution PureWave adaptée aux patients techniquement difficiles
SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit
Des processus de travail efficaces adaptés à votre environnement
Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie
QLAB pour des fonctions d’analyse et d’évaluation avancées
Needle Visualization pour une visualisation plus précise de l’aiguille
Images pulmonaires faciles à interpréter grâce au mode TM côte-à-côte
Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand