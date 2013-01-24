Page d'accueil
CX50 Échographe

CX50 POC

Échographe

Grâce à l’échographe Philips CX50 POC CompactXtreme, vous n’avez plus à choisir entre performance et mobilité en soins intensifs. Il vous permet d’acquérir, rapidement et facilement les informations dont vous avez besoin.

Caractéristiques
Technologie Premium

Performances éprouvées grâce à la technologie Premium

L’échographe CX50 POC est équipé de la technologie Premium compacte et intégrée, afin d’acquérir rapidement et facilement les informations dont vous avez besoin en unité de soins intensifs, même sur les patients techniquement difficiles.
Imagerie PureWave

Solution PureWave adaptée aux patients techniquement difficiles

Même chez les patients techniquement difficiles, les cristaux PureWave améliorent la netteté des images, vous permettant ainsi de prendre des décisions rapides et fiables. La technologie PureWave est compatible avec les sondes sectorielles S5-1 et X7-2t pour l’imagerie transthoracique et transœsophagienne 2D, ainsi qu’avec la sonde convexe C5-1 pour l’imagerie des structures profondes.
Imagerie SonoCT et XRES

SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit

En regroupant, en temps réel, plusieurs images en une, SonoCT offre un résultat de grande qualité. Le traitement adaptatif des images XRES élimine presque tous les artefacts liés au bruit de rétrodiffusion et améliore la netteté des images ainsi que la définition des contours. La technologie XRES est compatible avec toutes les sondes d’imagerie.
Fonction iSCAN

iSCAN optimise l’image de manière efficace et automatique

Avec iSCAN, l’optimisation de l’image s’effectue facilement à l’aide d’un seul bouton, pour une image et un signal Doppler de qualité. Vous consacrez ainsi moins de temps à l’acquisition des images et davantage à vos patients.
Fonctionnement sur batterie

Gain de temps grâce au fonctionnement sur batterie

En unité de soins intensifs, où chaque seconde compte, son fonctionnement sur batterie et sa mise en route instantanée permettent une analyse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi réaliser plusieurs examens sans interruption du système.
QLAB

QLAB pour des fonctions d’analyse et d’évaluation avancées

Le logiciel QLAB comprend des méthodes automatisées et objectives de quantification des données échographiques permettant d’optimiser vos processus. Il met à votre disposition une gamme complète de modules d’analyse afin d’adapter les capacités du logiciel QLAB à vos besoins.
Needle Visualization

Needle Visualization pour une visualisation plus précise de l’aiguille

Lors d’interventions échoguidées, la fonction de visualisation de l’aiguille du CX50 POC facilite la pose de cathéters veineux centraux et autres procédures invasives. L’aiguille apparaît plus nettement sans que l’image du tissu environnant soit dégradée. Vous bénéficiez ainsi d’une excellente visibilité de l’anatomie et d’une plus grande précision au cours des interventions.
Mode TM côte-à-côte

Images pulmonaires faciles à interpréter grâce au mode TM côte-à-côte

Le CX50 POC intègre un mode TM côte-à-côte qui affiche une image de référence en temps réel afin de faciliter l’interprétation instantanée des examens pulmonaires en unité de soins intensifs.
Adaptateur multiconnecteur

Sondes faciles à changer grâce à l’adaptateur multiconnecteur

Cet adaptateur permet de connecter jusqu’à trois sondes au système simultanément, vous pouvez ainsi facilement changer de sonde en cours d’examen.

