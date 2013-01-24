Page d'accueil
Sleepware G3 Logiciel

Sleepware G3 avec solution de score Somnolyzer intégrée

Logiciel

Sleepware G3 avec Somnolyzer alimente nos appareils de test du sommeil Alice, qu’ils soient portables ou en laboratoire. En matière de gestion de vos patients et de leur sommeil, Sleepware G3 offre des fonctionnalités faciles à utiliser qui permettent d’optimiser les processus de travail.

Caractéristiques
Portable Device Manager
La fonctionnalité Portable Device Manager (PDM) vous permet de gérer votre parc d’appareils de diagnostic des troubles du sommeil portables Alice NightOne et Alice PDx. Elle gère également vos patients tout au long du cycle de test du sommeil à l’aide de la page de démarrage du tableau de bord des patients et des appareils. Grâce à ces fonctionnalités, vous suivez les patients et les appareils pendant le processus de test portable à l’aide d’un tableau de bord, en sachant exactement où se trouvent les patients dans le processus de travail. Vous pouvez aussi surveiller l’historique, l’utilisation et les statistiques des appareils.
Permet les examens en tout lieu et la PSG Alice en laboratoire

Sleepware G3 offre une plate-forme logicielle associée à une base de données permettant de gérer les examens de notre système de PSG en laboratoire, Alice 6, et de nos appareils de diagnostic des troubles du sommeil portables, Alice NightOne et Alice PDx. Sleepware G3 dispose d’une plate-forme fiable dotée de fonctionnalités améliorées afin que les laboratoires du sommeil surchargés puissent mieux répondre à leurs besoins professionnels et en matière de processus de travail, quelle que soit la taille de leur laboratoire. Sleepware G3 propose également des services Cloud en option, une prise en charge Citrix et une interface HL7 entrante, sortante et bidirectionnelle vers le DP).
Affichage du canal composite autoSV exclusif

La connexion directe de l’Omnilab Advance + permet une intégration numérique avec Alice 6, éliminant ainsi le besoin d’étalonnage des canaux et des connecteurs de câbles multiples. Omnilab Advanced +, lorsqu’il est utilisé avec Alice 6, offre un canal composite thérapeutique exclusif qui est utile pour les titrages complexes. Ce canal capture automatiquement toutes les fonctions pertinentes relatives aux paramètres que vous devez voir.
Notation Somnolyzer intégrée

Somnolyzer est un système de notation du sommeil assisté par ordinateur validé cliniquement, conçu pour simplifier et améliorer la productivité, la précision et la cohérence de l’examen du sommeil. Il a été démontré que Somnolyzer réduisait de 50 à 80 % le temps consacré à la notation manuelle. Les résultats d’un examen analysé par Somnolyzer révéleront une tendance de confiance facile à comprendre et qui ressemble à un feu de signalisation. Le feu de signalisation dirigera un clinicien vers les parties de l’examen nécessitant plus d’attention. Somnolyzer est une fonction facultative de Sleepware G3, accessible avec une activation de licence par utilisation.
Sleepware Bedside Assistant

L’application Sleepware Bedside Assistant est conçue pour les tablettes Windows ; elle aide les techniciens de nuit à gérer l’ensemble des examens de leurs patients au sein du laboratoire du sommeil lors d’un enregistrement PSG. Depuis n’importe où dans le laboratoire du sommeil, le technicien visualise les signaux bruts, les vidéos et ajuste les paramètres de l’appareil de traitement via OmniLab Direct pour tous les patients dans n’importe quelle chambre. Au chevet du patient, le technicien peut effectuer des bio-étalonnages, des vérifications de l’impédance, des étalonnages de la machine et marquer les lumières éteintes/allumées. Cette fonction vise à optimiser les processus de travail et la sécurité du patient.

