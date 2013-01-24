Our methodologies leverage real-time data and analytics-based insights to reduce downtime and drive increased capital asset efficiency.



We take a holistic approach starting with an assessment of equipment utilization using client data combined with data analysis for non-Philips equipment when it is available. We observe patient workflow for high-level observations, conduct interviews with key stakeholders, and identify potential improvements. We summarize our findings and develop our recommendations for client review.



Benefits of our approach include:

Improved ROI from increased equipment utilization and patient throughput

Enhanced patient satisfaction as clinicians and staff have more time to focus more on patients’ needs